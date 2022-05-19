STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam to host India vs South Africa T20 on June 14

Big cricket is back again in Visakhapatnam as the third T20 match between India and South Africa will be played at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on June 14.

Indian Cricket Team

Indian Cricket Team (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

After a gap of almost 29 months, the city will be hosting an international cricket match. A scheduled T20 match between India and West Indies was cancelled in February due to Covid-19.

Vizag has hosted 10 ODIs, four T20s and two IPL matches so far. The ACA-VDCA Stadium hosted the first ODI match between India and Pakistan in 2005 where star cricketer MS Dhoni shot into fame with his famous 145 runs against the arch rivals. 

Countdown for the T20 match began on Wednesday as the first meeting of the organising committee with various wings of the government was held.

The meeting has decided to prepare a complete roadmap for the successful conduct of the T20 match. Both the teams will reach Vizag from Cuttack on June 13. 

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting,  ACA treasurer SR Gopinath Reddy said they are expecting a full house as the India match has always been a favourite of people of the city and its neighbourhood. There will be no restrictions on the number of spectators and no bio bubble norms for players. 

A two-level system will be in place to ensure uninterrupted supply of power during the match. Tickets will be sold online two weeks before the match.

The ACA is negotiating with online ticketing platforms such as Paytm and Bookmyshow and the successful bidder will be finalised soon,  Gopinath Reddy added.

