New Zealand vs England: Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kiwis' camp ahead of warmup game

Nicholls, pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:50 PM

New Zealand's Adam Milne, second left, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad during the Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand cricket team players (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRIGHTON: Three members of the New Zealand touring party, including senior batter Henry Nicholls, are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on the morning of the first Tour match against Sussex in Brighton.

Nicholls, pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning. The remainder of the squad members have returned negative tests and will continue to be monitored and tested as required.

"The four-day warm-up match will go ahead as planned," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

