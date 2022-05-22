STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MI's Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian bowler to scalp 15 wickets for 7th consecutive IPL season

Bumrah damaged Delhi Capitals' batting line-up as he was at his best form, picking up three important wickets in his tally of 4 overs.

Published: 22nd May 2022 01:17 PM

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday became the first Indian bowler to scalp 15 wickets for the 7th consecutive season in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Bumrah achieved this feat during the match against Delhi Capitals here at Wankhede Stadium.

Bumrah damaged Delhi Capitals' batting line-up as he was at his best form, picking up 3 important wickets in his tally of 4 overs. With this dynamic spell, Bumrah is now just the second bowler in the history of IPL to take 15+ wickets in seven consecutive seasons.

The other name on the list is Lasith Malinga. Bumrah was the chief creator of MI's brilliant bowling execution as he dismissed Marsh, Shaw, and Powell back to the pavilion.

Earlier, the crucial partnership between Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant and a quick unbeaten 19 by Axar Patel helped Delhi Capitals to post a modest total of 159/7 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

The five-time champions Mumbai are currently at the bottom of the table and out of the playoffs race. Delhi will be hoping to secure their seats in the playoffs by scripting a win and replacing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the fourth spot.

