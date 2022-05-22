STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'One minor adjustment away from finding form': Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on poor season

Rohit endured his worst IPL season, failing to score a single half-century for the first time since his debut in the inaugural edition in 2008.

Published: 22nd May 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that a lot of things didn't go his way with the bat but he is not losing sleep over his "disappointing" season as he is just one "minor adjustment" away from finding form again.

Rohit endured his worst IPL season, failing to score a single half-century for the first time since his debut in the inaugural edition in 2008. The swashbuckling opener managed to score just 248 runs at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.17 in 14 outings.

"A lot of things that I wanted to do didn't happen. I am very disappointed with me season. But this has happened with me earlier as well, so it's not something I am going through for the first time," Rohit said after MI's last match of the season on Saturday.

"I know cricket doesn't end here; there is a lot of cricket ahead. So I need to take care of the mental aspect and think about how I can return to form and perform. It's only a minor adjustment and I will try to work on that whenever there is some time off," he added.

The most successful team in the IPL, MI capped off a disappointing season in which they finished last, with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. After starting their campaign with eight consecutive losses, MI managed to pick up four wins in the second half of the season.

"It was a bit of a disappointing season for us as we couldn't execute our plans at the start of the tournament. And we know that in tournaments like the IPL, you have to build that momentum. Initially, when we kept losing games one after another, that was a difficult time. For us, what was important was to make sure that whatever we had planned, we came out and tried those things. It didn't happen exactly the way we wanted to," he said.

The India skipper said the players, perhaps, struggled to adjust to the new team dynamic. "But it happens sometimes when you have a new team as some players take some time to understand their roles. Certain guys were playing for the first time for this franchise. And they play different roles when they play for their country, for their state, or in different leagues. And when they come here, they get different roles. So it takes a little time to get adjusted," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians form IPL 2022 IPL 15 IPL updates IPL 2022 MI
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp