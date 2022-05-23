Swaraj force a draw upon Vijay CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A stubborn 86 by Amandeep Khare and a breezy 53 off 29 balls by R Vivek 53 enabled Swaraj CC to force a draw upon Vijay CC in the senior division league of the TNCA played at SRMC grounds here on Sunday.

Swaraj were all out for 70 in their first innings and overnight in their second essay they were 17 for 2 in 13 overs. On a slow turner with Vijay CC spinners Rahil Shah and Bhargav Bhatt calling the shots, one expected Swaraj middle order to cave in once again. But R Vivek’s half-century helped Swaraj go past the 200 run mark to steer their team to safety.

Brief Scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Grand Slam 267 drew with Jolly Rovers 268/4 in 62.2 ovs (Aparajith 48, Shorey 82 n.o, Indrajith 53). Points: JR 5; GS 1. At SRMC: Swaraj 70 & 232 in 63.2 ovs (Khare 86, Bhatt 4/64, Rahil 2/79) drew with Vijay CC 95. Points: Vijay 5; Swaraj 1. At MAC: MCC 265 drew with India Pistons 269/6 in 80.2 ovs (Mithul 58, Chiraj 56). Points: IP 5; MCC 1. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 386/8 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 388/4 in 84 ovs (Rasheed 108, Vaidhya 89, Raghav 113 n.o, J Suresh 65 n.o). Points: UFCC 5; GT 1. At SSN: IOB 347/8 drew with Young Stars 340 in 89.4 ovs (Wilkins 128, Nirmal 4/91, Sanjeev 3/105). Points: IOB 5; Young Stars 1. At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 387 drew with Nelson 259 in 72.2 ovs (Vihari 99, Dubey 5/63). Points: MRC 5; Nelson 1.

Prabhu bags six

S Prabhu’s 6/55 helped Jaya Education Group RC to beat Thiruvallur CC by two wickets in a third division match of TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief Scores: III Division: Thiruvallur CC 152/9 in 30 ovs (Ramarao 47, Prabhu 6/55) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 153/8 in 29.4 ovs (Dinesh 49, Karthikeyan 3/29, Sampath 4/40).

Abu shines

Abu Baker’s goal in the 28th minute helped Arrows FC blank Southern Railway 1-0 in the CFA senior division league held at FC Madras Arena Results: Viva Chennai FC 1 (Abu Baker 28th) bt Southern Railways 0; Arrows FC 1 (Mohan Raja 34th) drew with Chennai Customs 1 (Ajay Jersey 42nd).