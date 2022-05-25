IPL 2022 playoffs: GT vs RR: Killer Miller, Captain Pandya take Gujarat Titans to finals

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before the latest iteration of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans released a video where captain Hardik Pandya promised to take the team 'towards that peak called sporting success'.

Less than two months later, Pandya - back in the national scheme of things after a highly promising season with both bat and ball - & Co are 40 overs away from leading the franchise to an IPL title in their debut season.

Like most of their big wins this season, the one against Rajasthan Royals where they gunned down 189 with 7 wickets remaining in the first qualifier at Eden Gardens, was also forged through familiar names. Rashid Khan kept the target down to 189 before Shubman Gill produced the early impetus that's often necessary while needing an average of more than nine runs per over from the start.

Matthew Wade provided the bridge between anchor and aggressive before Hardik Pandya and David Miller - two batters who have repeatedly changed the narrative of games this year - shape-shifted another chase.

Needing 16 off the final set of six balls, David Miller, who will surely be in the reckoning to win any 'Most Improved Overseas Batter' awards this year, despatched Prasidh Krishna to a hat-trick of boundaries to kickstart the celebrations in the Gujarat dug-out.

It's something Miller has done to a lot of sides this season. At the other end, Pandya was unbeaten on 40 off 27 balls. While Miller will get the immediate accolades, Pandya's initial thrust allowed Miller, who was 9 off 13 at one stage, to assess the situation.

This certainly wasn’t in the script when Pandya walked into bat, needing 117 off 74 balls. Knowing that he had to keep the required run rate in check, he raced to 20 off his first nine balls (four boundaries) which allowed Miller to bide his time.

From RR's perspective, they were let down by their lead spinners having an off night in terms of wicket-taking as well as keeping the run rate in check. Ravichandran Ashwin was taken down by Gill in sensational fashion (his first over went for 17) and he never got the control he usually gets. In the end, Yuzvendra Chahal and he went wicket-less, giving away 72 runs in eight overs (10 dots, 5 boundaries and 3 sixes).

Both teams now go to Ahmedabad, with Rajasthan awaiting the winners of the clash between Lucknow and Bangalore on Wednesday. While it was a disappointing night, they will still believe.

Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, whose innings may have ultimately cost the opportunity to set a target in excess of 200, showed a welcome return to form in the second-half of the first innings as he finished with 89 off 56 (39 off 38 after 16 overs).

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 188/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 47, Jos Buttler 89) lost to Gujarat Titans: 191/3 in 19.3 overs (David Miller 68 not out, Hardik Pandya 40 not out)

Today's Match

RCB vs LSG

Live on Star Sports at 7:30 pm, Kolkata