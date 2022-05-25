STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: The Lions reach 210-4 at lunch on Day 3

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was bowled on 80 when Shakib spun a delivery sharply past the bat as Sri Lanka slipped to 164-4.

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) plays a shot during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) plays a shot during Day 3 of the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA: Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan took 2-38, including the key wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne, to restrict Sri Lanka to 210-4 at lunch Wednesday on Day 3 of the second cricket test. Captain Karunaratne was bowled on 80 when Shakib spun a delivery sharply past the bat as Sri Lanka slipped to 164-4.

But Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews steadied the innings, combining in an unbeaten 44-run stand for the fifth wicket. De Silva was batting on 30 and Mathews, who scored 199 in the first test, was on 25 at the interval.

Sri Lanka trailed by 155 runs. Bangladesh was dismissed for 365 after winning the toss and electing to bat first, with Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 175 and Liton Das scoring 141. Sri Lanka resumed Wednesday on 143-2 but lost nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha with the second delivery of the day when paceman Ebadot Hossain (2-54) bowled him with an express delivery.

