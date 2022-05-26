Ankeet’s double century puts Jolly Rovers in command

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ankeet Bawane’s double hundred (203 retd out; 243b, 24x4) and M Kaushik Gandhi’s century (102) enabled Jolly Rovers to post a mammoth 505/6 in 90 ovs against Nelson on the first day of the senior division league of the TNCA at IIT-Chemplast grounds.

Openers Ankeet and Kaushik raised 202 runs in 52.4 overs for the first wicket before the former and Baba Indrajith added 104 runs in 11.1 overs for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 246 in 80.1 ovs (Amandeep Khare 63, R Vivek 49, Wilkins Victor 4/47, M Mathivanan 3/85) vs Young Stars 29/1 in 9.2 ovs. At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 505/6 in 90 ovs (Ankeet Bawane 203 retd out, M Kaushik Gandhi 102, (243b, 24x4), B Indrajith 71) vs Nelson. At MAC: MCC 306 in 78.4 ovs (KH Gopinath 70, S Ritihik Easwaran 71, G Aniket Reddy 4/73, V Arun Kumar 3/88) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 5/0 in 5 ovs. At CPT-IP: IOB 383/8 in 90 ovs (AG Pradeep 144 n.o, Abhishek M Hegde 89, R Karthikeyan 3/121, M Monish Raj 3/105) vs India Pistons. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Vijay 297 in 87.2 ovs (Daryl S Ferrario 107, Monish Satish 3/61, S Mohamed Ali 38) vs Globe Trotters. At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 168 in 45.2 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 63, R Aushik Srinivas 5/58, M Siddharth 3/15) vs Grand Slam 189/2 in 36 ovs (L Suryapprakash 80 batting, Bhargav Merai 69 batting).

Padma Sarangapani win

Half-centuries by Aswatha Ram (51) and Haasan (50) helped Padma Sarangapani CA thrash V MAS by 44 runs in quarterfinals of the Little Masters Cricket Academy’s Freyer-LMCA trophy Under-14 cricket tournament at KVT-LMCA grounds, Puzhal.

Brief scores: Quarterfinals : Budding CA 109/7 in 25 ovs (Krishiv 34) lost to Little Masters CA 113/2 in 14.5 ovs (B Vidyuth Krishna 59 n.o.); Padma Sarangapani CA 173/4 in 25 ovs (Aswatha Ram 51,

Haasan 50) bt V MAS 129/9 in 25 ovs (Shrinidhi BM 47).

TN go down to AP

AP-1 defeated Tamil Nadu-2 19-21, 21-16,15-13 in the men’s final of the Volleyball Federation of India’s 22nd beach national volleyball championship held at Elliots beach, Besant Nagar, Chennai. In the women’s final, Telangana beat Puducherry-2 21-18, 22-20. About 28 men’s teams and 22 women’s teams took part in tournament.

Standings: Men: 1. AP1; 2. TN2, 3.TN1. Women: 1.Telangana, 2. PDY 2, 3. AP1.