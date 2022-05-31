STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past Hardik': Vaughan

Hardik led from the front with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 34 as Gujarat defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the 2022 IPL trophy on Sunday.

Published: 31st May 2022

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hailed Hardik Pandya as a future India captain after he led first-timers Gujarat Titans to an IPL title win.

"Fantastic achievement for a new franchise. If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past @hardikpandya7. Well done Gujurat . #IPL2022," Vaughan tweeted.

Rohit Sharma is currently the Indian captain across formats, having taken over from Virat Kohli.

The 28-year-old's leadership skills was lauded by former and current players, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and GT team mentor Gary Kirsten.

Hardik, who has amassed 487 runs and taken 8 wickets, was simply sensational in the final as Gujarat limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine.

He also scored a crucial 34 before Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 to take the team home in 18.1 overs.

