Mithali predicts India-New Zealand in T20 World Cup 

The former India captain's semifinalists include South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia.

Published: 01st November 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj (Photo| PTI)

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj has predicted an India-New Zealand final in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"My predictions for semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2.

From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia.

And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand,” she told Star Sports.

Mithali, who retired from international cricket after a glittering career, made her commentary debut with the India-South Africa clash on Sunday.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa.

The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.

