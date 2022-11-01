Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets in T20 World Cup

Afghanistan made 144 for eight after opting to bat. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively.

Published: 01st November 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka live to fight another day and knock Afghanistan out of the T20 World Cup. (Photo | T20 World Cup Twitter)

Sri Lanka live to fight another day and knock Afghanistan out of the T20 World Cup. (Photo | T20 World Cup Twitter)

By PTI

BRISBANE: Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan made 144 for eight after opting to bat. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively.

Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.3 overs with Dhananjaya de Silva scoring 66 not out off 42 balls.

For Sri Lanka, mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 144/8 in 20 overs (Gurbaz 28, Ghani 27; Kumara 2/30, Hasaranga 3/13).

Sri Lanka 148/4 in 18.3 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 66 not out; Mujeeb 2/24).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 T20 World Cup Sri Lanka Afghanistan
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp