Mumbai win maiden Syed Mushtaq crown

They have gone past the group stage only once in the tournament and that was in the 2011/12 season. 

Published: 06th November 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The only silverware that has been missing in Mumbai’s trophy cabinet arrived on Saturday as the domestic giants defeated Himachal Pradesh in the final to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 title at the Eden Gardens. Playing their first-ever final in the format, Mumbai were well on course to overhaul Himacha’s target of 144, but suffered a late wobble before Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian took them home.

For Himachal, who are the defending Vijay Hazare Trophy champions, this was a heart-breaking defeat. But one that shows, they are side that are continuing to improve across the format. Coming into the final, despite having a star-studded side, that Mumbai were not even considered the favourites said a story or two. They have gone past the group stage only once in the tournament and that was in the 2011/12 season. 

But on Saturday, Mumbai brought their A game. First their bowling did a commendable job to restrict Himachal to 143/8 with medium-pacer Mohit Avasthi and off-spinner Tanush Kotian taking three wickets each. And chasing a moderate target, although Himachal didn’t make the journey easy, 

Mumbai stayed ahead largely thanks to Shreyas Iyer (34) before Sarfaraz delivered their first title of the season with an unbeaten 36.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 143/8 in 20 ovs (Ekant Sen 37, Tanish 3/15, Mohit 3/31) lost to Mumbai 146/7 in 19.3 ovs (Sarfaraz 36 n.o, Vaibhav 3/27).

