T20 World Cup 2022: Missing element in captain's planet

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the new team management took over, Rohit Sharma’s role in this Indian team’s batting order seemed pretty clear. Take on the attack to the bowlers early on in the powerplay and set the tone for the rest of the batters in the line-up. Through the course of 2022, he has done a pretty good job of it. The powerplay strike rate of 142.9 in the lead up to the T20 World Cup is a testament to that.

Among the Indian batters who have opened more than once this year, only Suryakumar Yadav (173.58), Rishabh Pant (163.63) and Sanju Samson (140.74) have a better SR in the first six overs. It seemed like a plan put in motion and was working out well for India as the batting-order followed Rohit’s pursuit of aggression, especially while batting first.

However, this World Cup has been different. Although India are well placed to progress to the semifinals, they haven’t really taken on the tournament by storm. But more importantly, their openers have struggled to set the platform for the others. In the four matches so far, only Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have performed consistently. Rohit and KL Rahul have a half-century each to show, but their overall performance does not augur well. Rohit averages 18.50 at a SR of 108.82 and Rahul, 18.00 with a SR of 109.09. Due credit, Rahul has just found his form against Bangladesh, but the way Rohit has batted so far could be a cause for worry as they inch towards the knockouts as his scores so far read: 4 (7), 53 (39), 15 (14) and 2 (8).

Make no mistake, the conditions haven’t been easier for any batting unit, especially early on in the powerplay. With the moisture in the air and the pitches assisting the sideways movement, the pacers have made the most of it. Not many batters have been able to get going from ball one and keep the momentum through the innings. For India, Suryakumar has been the sole exception. Kohli, on the other hand, has been doing what he does best. He holds one end up, anchors the innings before going big in the last few overs.

For Rohit, more than the number of runs, it’s how he looked in the middle that might be a concern for India. In all three innings where he could not see himself in and convert the start, he has looked tentative as to whether to go on a full-blooded attack or take his time and then build on it. He has been dropped twice and yet hasn’t been able to use the lifelines. While the pull shot is easily one of the most productive shots for him, it has led to his downfall in this World Cup as well.

As India are getting ready to take on Zimbabwe in their last league game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, all eyes will be on their skipper. For them, the equation is simple. Win and go through to the semifinals, where they will be facing England in Adelaide on Thursday. They will know the results of the previous matches of their group on Sunday and what they need to progress.

But it is not going to be easy. Zimbabwe have tested every team they have come up against. They have defeated Pakistan, almost pulled out a victory against Bangladesh. And they will come out all guns blazing against India as well. Blessing Muzarabani has been breathing fire through the World Cup and the lanky pacer will pose a serious threat, especially to Rohit at the top. After all, all of his five wickets in the Super 12s have been top-order batters. "This is a great opportunity to bowl against some of the best guys in the world, so there's no reason why guys would not want to actually get out there and produce the goods," Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said on Saturday.

The last time India played a World Cup quarterfinal match in Australia, Rohit stepped up and took India home with a century. India will be playing a virtual quarterfinal on Sunday and they will be looking at their skipper to put on a show and help them get to the semifinals. For India to pick up momentum and have a good chance at getting their hands on the silverware, they will need Rohit at his best in the next few days.

CHENNAI: Since the new team management took over, Rohit Sharma’s role in this Indian team’s batting order seemed pretty clear. Take on the attack to the bowlers early on in the powerplay and set the tone for the rest of the batters in the line-up. Through the course of 2022, he has done a pretty good job of it. The powerplay strike rate of 142.9 in the lead up to the T20 World Cup is a testament to that. Among the Indian batters who have opened more than once this year, only Suryakumar Yadav (173.58), Rishabh Pant (163.63) and Sanju Samson (140.74) have a better SR in the first six overs. It seemed like a plan put in motion and was working out well for India as the batting-order followed Rohit’s pursuit of aggression, especially while batting first. However, this World Cup has been different. Although India are well placed to progress to the semifinals, they haven’t really taken on the tournament by storm. But more importantly, their openers have struggled to set the platform for the others. In the four matches so far, only Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have performed consistently. Rohit and KL Rahul have a half-century each to show, but their overall performance does not augur well. Rohit averages 18.50 at a SR of 108.82 and Rahul, 18.00 with a SR of 109.09. Due credit, Rahul has just found his form against Bangladesh, but the way Rohit has batted so far could be a cause for worry as they inch towards the knockouts as his scores so far read: 4 (7), 53 (39), 15 (14) and 2 (8). Make no mistake, the conditions haven’t been easier for any batting unit, especially early on in the powerplay. With the moisture in the air and the pitches assisting the sideways movement, the pacers have made the most of it. Not many batters have been able to get going from ball one and keep the momentum through the innings. For India, Suryakumar has been the sole exception. Kohli, on the other hand, has been doing what he does best. He holds one end up, anchors the innings before going big in the last few overs. For Rohit, more than the number of runs, it’s how he looked in the middle that might be a concern for India. In all three innings where he could not see himself in and convert the start, he has looked tentative as to whether to go on a full-blooded attack or take his time and then build on it. He has been dropped twice and yet hasn’t been able to use the lifelines. While the pull shot is easily one of the most productive shots for him, it has led to his downfall in this World Cup as well. As India are getting ready to take on Zimbabwe in their last league game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, all eyes will be on their skipper. For them, the equation is simple. Win and go through to the semifinals, where they will be facing England in Adelaide on Thursday. They will know the results of the previous matches of their group on Sunday and what they need to progress. But it is not going to be easy. Zimbabwe have tested every team they have come up against. They have defeated Pakistan, almost pulled out a victory against Bangladesh. And they will come out all guns blazing against India as well. Blessing Muzarabani has been breathing fire through the World Cup and the lanky pacer will pose a serious threat, especially to Rohit at the top. After all, all of his five wickets in the Super 12s have been top-order batters. "This is a great opportunity to bowl against some of the best guys in the world, so there's no reason why guys would not want to actually get out there and produce the goods," Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said on Saturday. The last time India played a World Cup quarterfinal match in Australia, Rohit stepped up and took India home with a century. India will be playing a virtual quarterfinal on Sunday and they will be looking at their skipper to put on a show and help them get to the semifinals. For India to pick up momentum and have a good chance at getting their hands on the silverware, they will need Rohit at his best in the next few days.