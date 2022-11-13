Home Sport Cricket

Cricketer Glenn Maxwell fractures leg in 'freak accident', might miss tour of India

The injury has ruled Maxwell out from the ODI series against England, starting on Thursday in Adelaide.

Published: 13th November 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. (File | AP)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. (File | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could miss the India tour next year after fracturing his leg in a "freak accident" at a birthday party here.

The 34-year-old underwent a surgery on Sunday after fracturing his left fibula at a friend's 50th birthday celebration.

It is understood the incident took place on Saturday in a backyard, where Maxwell and his friend were running around.

"Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell's leg becoming trapped under the other person's, understood to be a friend of Maxwell's," cricket.com.au reported.

"Neither were intoxicated and the other person is not believed to have sustained an injury."

Australia are slated to play four Tests and three ODIs during their tour of India in February-March next year.

It remains to be seen if he recovers in time to participate in the fixtures.

The all-rounder is expected to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation, ruling him out for months.

The injury has ruled Maxwell out from the ODI series against England, starting on Thursday in Adelaide.

He might also miss the Big Bash League, which will go on from December 13 to February 4.

"Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games," Australia's selection chief George Bailey said.

"Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation." Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the England series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenn Maxwell cricket
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp