Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to KKR

Gujarat Titans made history last year by winning the IPL in their debut year, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Published: 13th November 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson

By ANI

NEW DELHI: For the upcoming Tata IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans transferred fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as announced by the Indian Premier League. The New Zealand pacer took 12 wickets in 13 games for the Gujarat Titans, including a 4-wicket haul.

The Titans had bought Ferguson for Rs 10 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, was also moved by Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. The pacer has previously represented KKR, the two-time champions, from 2017 to 2021.

He was a substitute for England batter Jason Roy in the Gujarat Titans lineup for the 2022 Tata IPL, however, he did not participate in any games in the prior campaign.

He was in great form during Afghanistan's campaign in the 2022 Asia Cup and put in great performances for his team.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced James Foster as Assistant Coach while former Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate will be making his return to the side as the fielding coach. The two-time IPL champions took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Foster, who previously served as fielding coach for the side, will now be taking the role of assistant coach. He will be taking over the reins from the former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar.

Foster is a former wicketkeeper-batter, who represented England in seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is.

"Announcement James Foster has been elevated to the position of Assistant Coach See you soon again, @JamesFoster07! #AmiKKR," tweeted KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished the 2022 season in seventh place, led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. 

(With PTI inputs)

