Lanka Premier League onboards Sanath Jayasuriya, Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors

By ANI

COLOMBO: 'Master Blaster' Sanath Jayasuriya and 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram have joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as brand ambassadors.

It provides a huge boost to the third edition of the tournament which will be played from December 6 to December 23.

One of the most destructive batters of all-time Sanath Jayasuriya scored more than 20,000 international runs and took 440 wickets. On the other hand, Wasim Akram notched up a total of 916 international wickets.

Sanath Jayasuriya said he is excited about the new season of LPL and stated that it would help in finding and nurturing new talents in Sri Lankan Cricket.

"I am delighted to be the brand ambassador of the third edition of the LPL. This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents in Sri Lanka. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent and we saw that during the Asia Cup, earlier this year. LPL is helping Sri Lanka to build its T20I arsenal," Sanath Jayasuriya said in an official statement released by Lanka Premier League.

Wasim Akram is also excited to come on board as a brand ambassador for the LPL and said he has always received huge praise and love from cricket fans in Sri Lanka.

"I am extremely happy to be the brand ambassador of the LPL third edition. This tournament is unearthing some good cricket players in Sri Lanka and we saw the proof of it when the team won the Asia Cup this year. I have seen the last two editions of this tournament and the quality of cricket was top-notch. I am sure that players will maintain it in the forthcoming edition of LPL as well," commented Wasim Akram.

"I have always loved coming to Sri Lanka. People of this country have always welcomed me with open arms and I am really excited to get there for the upcoming season of the LPL, especially after the way this country and its people have overcome the tough times recently. The upcoming edition of the tournament will also put a smile back on the faces of the people of this great country. I am sure it will be a huge success," he added.

The last two editions of the tournament saw great success and the Founder and CEO of IPG Group, Anil Mohan is excited about the upcoming edition of the tournament as well.

"We are pleased to announce one of the finest batters of all time, Sanath Jayasuriya and 'Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram as Brand Ambassadors for the LPL 2022. Having legends like Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram will boost the league and attract more followers from the whole world, and help in our quest to make this tournament a global cricketing attraction. I am really excited to see great Sri Lankan talents on display in the league," said Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL.

Apart from giving a platform to young Sri Lankan players, LPL has been a huge success in terms of viewership as well. Only, the inaugural edition of the LPL reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space and traditional media outlets.

The upcoming edition of the tournament will see the participation of a number of star international cricketers. The names include Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D'Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik, among several other players.

Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators will play the first match of the third edition of LPL in Hambantota.

