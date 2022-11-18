Won't stop Green from playing in IPL: Australia skipper Cummins

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian skipper Pat Cummins says while he would love Cameron Green to focus all his energy playing for the national team, he will not take away the opportunity to compete in the IPL from the young all-rounder.

The 23-year-old, touted as the future of Australian cricket, had impressed on the tour of India while opening the innings in the absence of David Warner.

He had smashed two blistering half-centuries and averaged 39.22 for the series with a strike rate of 214.54.

Green's power-hitting prowess and his genuine pace with the ball is likely to have teams bidding for him aggressively if he decides to enter the IPL auction next month.

"Yeah potentially (Green will enter his name in the IPL auction). We'll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away," Cummins told SEN Radio.

“"Selfishly as a captain, I'd love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. “But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?"” Cummins added.

Cummins, who leads the Australian Test and ODI side, himself has opted to skip the lucrative league due to a packed international calendar.

Australia's busy 2023 Test cricket schedule involves a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) and Ashes in England from June 16 to July 31 while the 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year.

The IPL auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23.

SYDNEY: Australian skipper Pat Cummins says while he would love Cameron Green to focus all his energy playing for the national team, he will not take away the opportunity to compete in the IPL from the young all-rounder. The 23-year-old, touted as the future of Australian cricket, had impressed on the tour of India while opening the innings in the absence of David Warner. He had smashed two blistering half-centuries and averaged 39.22 for the series with a strike rate of 214.54. Green's power-hitting prowess and his genuine pace with the ball is likely to have teams bidding for him aggressively if he decides to enter the IPL auction next month. "Yeah potentially (Green will enter his name in the IPL auction). We'll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away," Cummins told SEN Radio. “"Selfishly as a captain, I'd love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. “But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?"” Cummins added. Cummins, who leads the Australian Test and ODI side, himself has opted to skip the lucrative league due to a packed international calendar. Australia's busy 2023 Test cricket schedule involves a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) and Ashes in England from June 16 to July 31 while the 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year. The IPL auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23.