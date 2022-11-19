Home Sport Cricket

Adyar United beats Habibullah Memorial in first division league match of Chennai Hockey Association

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) condoled the passing away of KR Rajagopal who was a dashing opener and wicketkeeper in the 1960s.

Published: 19th November 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A men’s hockey match of the Chennai Hockey Association.

A men’s hockey match of the Chennai Hockey Association. (Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Rajendran (8th and 35th) and Muragavel notched up two goals each to help Adyar United Hockey Club beat Habibullah Memorial Hockey 4-0 in a first division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Friday.

Results: Adyar United Hockey Club bt Habibullah Memorial Hockey Club 4-0 Air India drew with MCC 4-4; Lingaraj Memorial Hockey Club bt Iqbal Hockey Club 0.

St Joseph’s triumph
St Joseph’s College of Engineering women’s volleyball team won the Anna University tournament held at MNM Jain Engineering College, Chennai. In the final. St Joseph’s College of Engineering beat Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering  25-16, 26-17.

Rajagopal no more
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) condoled the passing away of KR Rajagopal who was a dashing opener and wicketkeeper in the 1960s. Rajagopal was 82. He played 55 first class matches between 1961-1971. He played most of his cricket at the then Madras and Mysore.

He was a cricketer from the golden era of 1960s and fans flocked in large numbers to watch him bat. His delightful strokeplay and brilliant wicket-keeping earned him a star status. Former TNCA president, N Srinivasan, honored him during TNPL 2021. The TNCA sent its deepest condolence to his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Hockey Association Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp