Adyar United beats Habibullah Memorial in first division league match of Chennai Hockey Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajendran (8th and 35th) and Muragavel notched up two goals each to help Adyar United Hockey Club beat Habibullah Memorial Hockey 4-0 in a first division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Friday.

Results: Adyar United Hockey Club bt Habibullah Memorial Hockey Club 4-0 Air India drew with MCC 4-4; Lingaraj Memorial Hockey Club bt Iqbal Hockey Club 0.

St Joseph’s triumph

St Joseph’s College of Engineering women’s volleyball team won the Anna University tournament held at MNM Jain Engineering College, Chennai. In the final. St Joseph’s College of Engineering beat Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering 25-16, 26-17.

Rajagopal no more

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) condoled the passing away of KR Rajagopal who was a dashing opener and wicketkeeper in the 1960s. Rajagopal was 82. He played 55 first class matches between 1961-1971. He played most of his cricket at the then Madras and Mysore.

He was a cricketer from the golden era of 1960s and fans flocked in large numbers to watch him bat. His delightful strokeplay and brilliant wicket-keeping earned him a star status. Former TNCA president, N Srinivasan, honored him during TNPL 2021. The TNCA sent its deepest condolence to his family members.

CHENNAI: Rajendran (8th and 35th) and Muragavel notched up two goals each to help Adyar United Hockey Club beat Habibullah Memorial Hockey 4-0 in a first division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium on Friday. Results: Adyar United Hockey Club bt Habibullah Memorial Hockey Club 4-0 Air India drew with MCC 4-4; Lingaraj Memorial Hockey Club bt Iqbal Hockey Club 0. St Joseph’s triumph St Joseph’s College of Engineering women’s volleyball team won the Anna University tournament held at MNM Jain Engineering College, Chennai. In the final. St Joseph’s College of Engineering beat Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering 25-16, 26-17. Rajagopal no more The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) condoled the passing away of KR Rajagopal who was a dashing opener and wicketkeeper in the 1960s. Rajagopal was 82. He played 55 first class matches between 1961-1971. He played most of his cricket at the then Madras and Mysore. He was a cricketer from the golden era of 1960s and fans flocked in large numbers to watch him bat. His delightful strokeplay and brilliant wicket-keeping earned him a star status. Former TNCA president, N Srinivasan, honored him during TNPL 2021. The TNCA sent its deepest condolence to his family members.