Need bigger cricket ground to produce more Rohits & Sharduls, says coach Dinesh Lad

CHENNAI: He has been in cricket coaching since 1993 and produced cricketers like the current India captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Around 80 of his wards went on to represent domestic giants in Mumbai at various age groups tournaments. Meet Dinesh Lad, who recently was chosen for the prestigious Dronacharya Award by the Government of India for his contribution in the field of coaching in the lifetime category. As he gears up to receive the biggest award of his life on November 30, the coach took out time from his busy schedule to speak to this daily. Excerpts...



How does it feel to be nominated for the Dronacharya Award?

I am very happy as my Guru (Ramakant) Achrekar sir got it 32 years ago. He taught me everything and now I am getting the award which he got. This makes it more special for me.



Do you follow the methods of Achrekar sir?

Sir never gave preference to technical aspects, he always focussed on natural talent. When I used to bowl and sir's only insistence was that the batter should be forced to play every delivery. He usually didn't talk about technical aspects, instead he used to make us play a maximum number of matches. It helped us a lot. He used to tell us not to play bad shots and urged us to play in the 'V' with a straight bat. That was his method and I am following all his instructions till this day.



You must be missing him especially after being chosen for this award...

I am missing him a lot. I miss him every day because it was because of him I played cricket. I don't even have whites but he gave me his white pants and asked me to get it altered. He bought new shoes for me. I remember him every day. Every day when I worship God, I also worship him.





Your memories with him...

I started coaching in 1993. I still remember, we were playing against Shardashram Vidyamandir in the Harris Shield quarterfinal in 1998. That was the biggest day of my life. Shardashram was one of the biggest teams those days. My Guru was sitting beside me. We defeated Shardashram and he gave a pat on my back and said 'well done'. That appreciation made me more focussed and dedicated. He never used to take money from poor children like us. Those days, the fee was around Rs 7 but that was beyond our reach. So he never demanded fees from poor kids. I follow him in that aspect as well as I don't charge a single penny from my wards. Whatever I am today, it's because of cricket. When I started coaching, I never thought about its commercial aspect. Like my Guru, I always look for talent.

Rohit's beginning with you..

Our school (Swami Vivekanand School) started in 1995. In 1999, Borivali Sports and Cultural Association organised a tournament for U-12, 14 and 16 teams. He was playing for BSCA in the final. They made around 60-65 in 10 overs and we chased the target but Rohit impressed me with his bowling. His action was of a proper off spinner. I called him after the match and asked him about his parents. He told me his parents live in Dombivli and he stays with his uncle Ravi here. I called his uncle and told him that his nephew is talented and can become a good cricketer. I called them to school. They came and filled up the admission form. The only thing they asked me was about the fee. I asked them to enquire at the fee counter. At the counter, they were told that the fee is Rs 275. They cannot afford that amount as they were paying Rs 30 in their current school. They thanked me and said they cannot accept my offer because of the fee. So I asked them to wait and took a new form and went to our director. I requested a fee waiver. My director asked me why I wanted a waiver for him. I told him that we are a new team and we need talented players on our side and this boy is very talented. He immediately waived Rohit's fees. It's my feeling that if that waiver was not given, Rohit wouldn't have continued playing cricket.



How did he transform into an explosive batter?

Rohit was 12 year old when he took admission in 7th standard in our school. We kept him in the Giles Shield team. Harris Shield used to begin in November 1st week in those days. After Harris Shield, Giles Shield practice used to start in December. It's my method that I used to ask batters to bat a lot and bowlers to bowl a lot. As Rohit was a bowler, I made him bowl a lot. We lost that year in the second round and next year when we started practising, he progressed to 8th standard. I needed bowlers for the U-16 team so I kept him in both U-14 and 16 teams. We started practising for Harris Shield in October. Once I was entering school, I saw a boy batting with a straight bat and playing good cricketing shots. I was wondering who this new kid is but when I went closer I saw it was Rohit, I asked him, 'Rohit, do you bat as well?' and he said, 'yes sir'. I asked him why he didn't tell me and he said, 'how could I, sir?'. After that, I asked him to bat at No 3 and 4 at nets. I started paying attention to his batting as well. We sent him at No 7-8 in a Harris Shield match and he made some 30-odd runs. And when Giles Shield matches started, I asked him will you open? He immediately said yes and hammered 140 runs in his first match as an opener. That innings, in my opinion, changed everything as I started focussing more on his batting. I cannot say that I made him what he is today. He was talented and I only guided him.





Did you ever think that he would go on to lead India?

He had scored 8-9 centuries when he was in class 10. At that time, I asked a lot of print journalists to keep a track of him as he is the future of Mumbai. I used to think about Mumbai. I never thought this boy would play for India and lead the national team but he used to lead our school team. His biggest plus point is his confidence. I still remember, in one match we were chasing around 240 and we were 34/4. That match was crucial for us as if we managed to win, we would have progressed to the quarterfinal. I sent him a message that we need to win this match and he replied with confidence that we will win the match. "Sir ko bolo tension na lo, match jeet jayenge". And we won that match.



How did you get associated with Shardul Thakur ?

Pepsi Cup was organised for Mumbai schools then and Shardul was playing against us for Tarapur Vidya Mandir of Palghar. He scored 78 runs and picked up around 5 wickets. He impressed me with his pace especially in that age group of 15. He was the quickest I believe. I spoke to him and his father after the match. His father, however, said that next year he will be in class 10 and if he takes admission in your school, he has to travel 6 hours to-and-fro from Palghar. So he declined the offer. I wanted him in my team at any cost as I knew he could play top level cricket if he comes to Mumbai. I called them 20-22 times from February to May. I stayed in touch with them but they did not budge. Once, I was talking to my wife. I told her that I wanted a budding cricketer to stay at our place. Her response surprised me as she told me that it's your home and why would I have any problem. I immediately called Shardul's father and told him the same. I'm really happy that I made those decisions about Rohit and Shardul. I was confident that Shardul will play at a big level and today he is playing as an all-rounder for the country.



You have adopted quite a few kids to hone their talent...

It's because of cricket people know me. My family members played a big role in it. If they didn't contribute, it wouldn't have been possible. Now I am going to adopt a six-year-old kid. He lives in a village somewhere between Pune and Solapur. His dad sent his videos to me. I asked them to come over and after watching him play, I told his dad that he will stay with me. He will come to Mumbai in March. Apart from him, a six-year-old kid from Nashik, whose father is a caretaker of a building and a child from Shirdi will be adopted. I will take care of their schooling, food and other needs. My only aim is to scout talents and help them grow.



Ntini's son trained with you this year...

One of my students is in Railways and he was a masseur with the South African team taking part in the Road Safety Series. There he got in touch with Makhaya Ntini. The former South African pacer wanted his son to get trained under some good coach in India. My friend suggested my name. Even I was surprised but he came here and trained. He has represented the country in the U-19 World Cup. He also plays first-class cricket there. It feels good that a lot of cricketers from foreign countries are coming here and getting trained. Ntini asked me about fees but I told him I don't charge. If a kid is talented, it's good, otherwise I would tell parents to focus on areas where the kids are good at.



Is it difficult to manage as you don't charge fees from your wards?

It's not difficult as my school trustee helps me a lot. He ensures I get whatever I need. I just have a small ground in the school. We train there only. I am trying to get a bigger ground where matches can be held. Grounds in nearby localities charge around Rs 10,000-15,000 per day and going to South Mumbai from here is quite difficult. If I get a bigger ground, a lot of kids can go on to play for Mumbai and even India if they are focussed, talented and luck favours them. Now that I'm selected for this award, I will request the government to give ground to me.



How satisfied are you with your son Siddhesh Lad's growth as a cricketer?

Siddhesh used to accompany me for matches since childhood. He is a natural player. When he turned seven, I decided to make him a cricketer. I started focusing on him. Cricket became the priority and education took a back seat. I used to have fights with my wife. But now I am happy that he has played for Mumbai and was in the team that won the Ranji Trophy. He led Mumbai as well and is now playing for Goa. I am hopeful if he keeps performing for a year or so, he can even go on to play for the country.



How will this award motivate you?

This is the biggest award of my life. This award has given me a different status in society. My respect has increased a lot. This is the biggest award a coach can get in this country. I believe this award will lead to many good things in the future. I hope the government gives me a ground so that I can continue with my work.

