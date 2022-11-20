Home Sport Cricket

Pujara finally gets his hands on Arjuna award 

Pujara, who plays domestic cricket for Saurashtra, is in the national capital for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Published: 20th November 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

India's batter Cheteshwar Pujara. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been presented with the prestigious Arjuna award five years after he was recommended for the honour.

Pujara could not attend the awards ceremony back in 2017 due to his cricketing commitments.

On Saturday, he finally got his hands on the trophy at a hand-over ceremony here.

"Thankful to @IndiaSports @BCCI and @ianuragthakur to organise and hand over the Arjuna Award belatedly, which I could not collect the year it was awarded to me due to my cricket commitments.

Honoured and grateful," he tweeted after getting the award from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Pujara, who plays domestic cricket for Saurashtra, is in the national capital for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He will be a part of the India A squad that will tour Bangladesh ahead of the two-Test series in the neighbouring country next month.

A veteran of 96 Tests, Pujara had made a comeback into the Indian team following exemplary performances in county cricket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Arjuna award Cricket BCCI Anurag Thakur Sports Minister
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp