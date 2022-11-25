Home Sport Cricket

India continue to lead Cricket WC Super League standings despite loss to NZ

India are at the top with 129 points from 19 matches, followed by England (125 points from 18 games), Australia (120 points from 18 matches)

Published: 25th November 2022 07:57 PM

Indian Cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan

India captain Shikhar Dhawan and teammates leave the field after their loss to New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India continued to top the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings despite suffering a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the opening ODI but the Black Caps climbed two spots to the fourth position by virtue of that win.

India are at the top with 129 points from 19 matches, followed by England (125 points from 18 games), Australia (120 points from 18 matches), New Zealand (120 points from 16 games) and Bangladesh (120 points from 18 games).

New Zealand rose in the League standings on the back of brilliant knocks from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson in the first ODI against India in Auckland.

The win gave New Zealand 10 CWCSL points.

At the 20-over mark in the chase, it did not look like New Zealand would pull off the chase. The Black Caps were on the backfoot after losing three wickets for 88.

Thereafter, the game was totally dominated by New Zealand with Latham leading the charge with a fiery 104-ball 145 not out - his highest score in ODIs.

Williamson was happy to play second fiddle with a patient 98-ball 94 not out.

The fourth-wicket stand worth unbeaten 221 runs helped New Zealand pull off their second-highest chase against India in ODIs.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams.

Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualified as being tournament hosts.

