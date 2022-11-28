Home Sport Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Ruturaj carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad takes on Uttar Pradesh's Shiva Singh in the quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Screen grab | Twitter @BCCIdomestic)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over to set a List A world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.

The over fetched him 43 runs, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.

Ruturaj rewrote the record in the penultimate over of his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad, with Shiva Singh being the bowler. It was a seven-ball over because of a no ball.

The record for most sixes in an over (overall) is held by Lee Germon of New Zealand, who clubbed eight maximums during a Shell Trophy match in Wellington.

Shiva Singh conceded a no ball in the fifth delivery of the over which was also hit over the boundary ropes at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground here.

Ruturaj carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

The batter, thus, joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed at least six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.

Thanks to Ruturaj's knock, Maharashtra posted 330 for five after batting first.
ALSO READ | Not judging myself only on runs I make: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruturaj Gaikwad Vijay Hazare Trophy World Record
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp