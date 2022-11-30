New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in third ODI

By AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the third and final one-day international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The Black Caps hold a 1-0 series lead after winning the opening ODI match in Auckland by seven wickets while the second game was washed out by heavy rain in Hamilton on Sunday.

India fielded an unchanged team from the Hamilton fixture.

New Zealand made one change by bringing in pace bowler Adam Milne for spinner Michael Bracewell in the same team which won at Eden Park.

New Zealand, who are ranked numbr one in the 50-over format, are chasing a 14th successive victory on home soil.

They have won 10 of their 11 ODIs at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the third and final one-day international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. The Black Caps hold a 1-0 series lead after winning the opening ODI match in Auckland by seven wickets while the second game was washed out by heavy rain in Hamilton on Sunday. India fielded an unchanged team from the Hamilton fixture. New Zealand made one change by bringing in pace bowler Adam Milne for spinner Michael Bracewell in the same team which won at Eden Park. New Zealand, who are ranked numbr one in the 50-over format, are chasing a 14th successive victory on home soil. They have won 10 of their 11 ODIs at Hagley Oval. New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson. India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL) TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)