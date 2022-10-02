Home Sport Cricket

Mukesh, Rajat earn maiden India call-up for SA ODIs 

Uncapped Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar and prolific domestic performer Rajat Patidar on Sunday earned their maiden India call-up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Published: 02nd October 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar

Uncapped Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar (L) and prolific domestic performer Rajat Patidar (R). (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uncapped Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar and prolific domestic performer Rajat Patidar on Sunday earned their maiden India call-up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting October 6 in Lucknow.

Mukesh, a prolific red ball bowler for Bengal had performed just at the right time, emerging as the top wicket-taker in first-class games against New Zealand 'A' and followed that up with another stupendous show in Irani Cup.

Patidar, a stylish hitter, has scored centuries in IPL play-offs, in the Ranji Trophy final and in "Tests" against New Zealand in the last three months.

The team would be led by ODI specialist Shikhar Dhawan while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy. Shreyas and Deepak Chahar will link up with the T20 World Cup squad in Brisbane after the ODI series.

They were named as stand-by players for the ICC flagship event. The team will train in Perth in the first week.

The second and third ODIs of the series will be played on October 9 and 11 in Ranchi and Delhi respectively.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, and Deepak Chahar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian cricket ODI series Mukesh Kumar Rajat Patidar
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp