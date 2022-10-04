Home Sport Cricket

India lose to South Africa by 49 runs in third and final T20I, win series 2-1

Published: 04th October 2022 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik is bowled out by South African bowler Keshav Maharaj during the 3rd T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Rilee Rossouw's sizzling century was complemented beautifully by South African bowlers as the visitors beat India by 49 runs in the third T20 here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries, while Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls) to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3.

In reply, the hosts crumbled under pressure as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs.

Despite the loss, India clinched the three-match series 2-1.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each while Dwaine Pretorius snared three for the visitors.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 227 for 3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34, Deepak Chahar 1/48) India: 178 all out in 18.3 overs (Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3/26)

