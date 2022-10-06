Home Sport Cricket

South Africa beat India by nine runs in rain-hit first ODI

While Samson was the top-scorer for the hosts, Shreyas Iyer hit 50 off 37 balls.

Published: 06th October 2022 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Shubman Gill during the 1st ODI cricket match between India and South Africa. (Photo | PTI)

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Shubman Gill during the 1st ODI cricket match between India and South Africa. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: India suffered a nine-run loss to South Africa in the rain-curtailed first ODI here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, South Africa posted 249 for 4, riding on fifties from David Miller (75 not out) and Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out) and Quinton de Kock's 48 after the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair due to wet outfield.

In reply, India slipped to 51 for 4 in 17.4 overs but Sanju Samson took the chase deep with a 63-ball 86 not out but it was not enough as they ended at 240 for 8.

While Samson was the top-scorer for the hosts, Shreyas Iyer hit 50 off 37 balls.

Shardul Thakur (33 off 31 balls) also played some lusty blows but Lungi Ngidi (3/52) took two wickets in the 38th over to stop India in their tracks. Kasigo Rabada (2/36) also took two wickets.

Among the Indian bowlers, Shardul Thakur took two South African wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav got one each.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 249 for 4 in 40 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 48; Shardul Thakur 2/35).

India: 240 for 8 in 40 overs (Sanju Samson 86 not out, Shreyas Iyer 50; Lungi Ngidi 3/51).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India South Africa ODI Sanju Samson Shreyas Iyer
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp