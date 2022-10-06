South Africa beat India by nine runs in rain-hit first ODI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: India suffered a nine-run loss to South Africa in the rain-curtailed first ODI here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, South Africa posted 249 for 4, riding on fifties from David Miller (75 not out) and Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out) and Quinton de Kock's 48 after the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair due to wet outfield.

In reply, India slipped to 51 for 4 in 17.4 overs but Sanju Samson took the chase deep with a 63-ball 86 not out but it was not enough as they ended at 240 for 8.

While Samson was the top-scorer for the hosts, Shreyas Iyer hit 50 off 37 balls.

Shardul Thakur (33 off 31 balls) also played some lusty blows but Lungi Ngidi (3/52) took two wickets in the 38th over to stop India in their tracks. Kasigo Rabada (2/36) also took two wickets.

Among the Indian bowlers, Shardul Thakur took two South African wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav got one each.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 249 for 4 in 40 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 48; Shardul Thakur 2/35).

India: 240 for 8 in 40 overs (Sanju Samson 86 not out, Shreyas Iyer 50; Lungi Ngidi 3/51).

