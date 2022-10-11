Home Sport Cricket

IND v SA, 3rd ODI: India opts to bowl against South Africa 

The hosts squared the series at 1-1 after winning the second ODI at Ranchi on Sunday by seven wickets.

Published: 11th October 2022 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 02:17 PM

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Arun Jaitley Stadium (Photo | IANS)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: India skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in Tuesday's third and deciding one-day international after a brief wet outfield delay.

The hosts, who bounced back from their opening loss to level the series at 1-1, are unchanged for the final match in New Delhi.

"I feel there is a bit of moisture and we want to exploit it, said Dhawan.

David Miller makes his debut as South Africa's captain after Keshav Maharaj, who stood in for Temba Bavuma in the second ODI, was ruled out sick.

The Proteas, who are looking for crucial Super League points for a direct entry into next year's 50-overs World Cup in India, have made three changes.

Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi make the team in place of Kagiso Rabada, Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi.

"It is always a privilege to be the skipper," said Miller.

"We would have bowled first. (A) few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well."

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (capt), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

