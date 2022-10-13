Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia directors contemplate lifting David Warner's captaincy ban

David Warner was handed a leadership ban following the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Published: 13th October 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner

Australian batsman and former SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: David Warner's lifetime leadership ban could be lifted as Cricket Australia directors contemplate rewriting the organisation's code of ethics, according to a report.

Warner was handed a leadership ban following the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but the 35-year-old, who is closing in on 100 T20 Internationals and 100 Test appearances, has been looked upon as a possible candidate for Australia's vacant ODI captain's post. He cannot, however, take up the role under the current rules.

"CA's code would need to be rewritten before Warner's ban could be reviewed, and a rewrite is something directors will discuss at Friday's board meeting in Hobart," a report in the Australian Associated Press said.

The report quoted CA chairman Lachlan Henderson as saying that the organisation's code of ethics could be rewritten if deemed necessary.

"The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field," Henderson said.

"The first step in terms of David's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed, and the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made.

"Our intention is to review the code as quick as is practical. It's not in anyone's interest for us to delay that. It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David."

According to the report, CA, however, is wary that any change made to the code in consultation with ethics commissioner Simon Longstaff could have implications on matters beyond Warner. At the same time, CEO Nick Hockley stressed that players have the right to show they have changed.

"In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time," Hockley said.

"Pending tomorrow's discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board."

CA reported a loss of Australian dollar 5.1 million for the 2021-22 financial year at Thursday's AGM. CA largely blamed the loss on challenges presented by the pandemic, such as biosecurity costs and reduced crowd capacities, as well as drop-in media rights from the UK for last summer's Ashes.

CA also remained undecided whether to lift a ban on playing Afghanistan in bilateral matches before a three-match ODI series early next year, according to the report. Australia had refused to host Afghanistan while under Taliban rule last summer, but has agreed to face off against them in the T20 World Cup on November 4 as it is an ICC event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Captaincy ban Cricket Australia T20 ODI
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp