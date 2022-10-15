Mohamed Ali’s 61 helps Tamil Nadu colts win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Mohamed Ali’s 61 enabled Tamil Nadu to beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets (VJD method) in the Vinoo Mankad trophy game played at KIIT stadium, Bhubaneshwar. Rain intervened during Tamil Nadu’s chase and the revised target was 141 runs in 29 overs. Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 192 in 50 ovs (Innesh N Mahajan 48, P Vignesh 5/40) lost to Tamil Nadu 142/5 in 24.1 ovs (VJD method) (S Mohamed Ali 61).

Tamil Nadu women lose

Manjiri Gawade’s unbeaten 38 helped Madhya Pradesh trump Tamil Nadu by five wickets in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy clash played at ACA stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 106/7 in 20 ovs (L Nethra 35, Arshi Choudhary 35) lost to Madhya Pradesh 107/5 in 19.2 ovs (Manjiri Gawade 38 n.o).

MOP Vaishnav bag crown

MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the University of Madras inter-zone women basketball tournament held at DG Vaishnav college. In the final, MOP Vaishnav defeated Ethiraj College 54-21. A Zone Combined team came third, while B Zone Combined team came fourth.

Rohit felicitated

SSN College of Engineering felicitated their students for winning various medals in the National Games while representing Tamil Nadu. Benediction Rohit secured a silver and a bronze medal for individual events and a gold medal and a silver medal for team events in the swimming competitions.

CHENNAI: S Mohamed Ali’s 61 enabled Tamil Nadu to beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets (VJD method) in the Vinoo Mankad trophy game played at KIIT stadium, Bhubaneshwar. Rain intervened during Tamil Nadu’s chase and the revised target was 141 runs in 29 overs. Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 192 in 50 ovs (Innesh N Mahajan 48, P Vignesh 5/40) lost to Tamil Nadu 142/5 in 24.1 ovs (VJD method) (S Mohamed Ali 61). Tamil Nadu women lose Manjiri Gawade’s unbeaten 38 helped Madhya Pradesh trump Tamil Nadu by five wickets in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy clash played at ACA stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 106/7 in 20 ovs (L Nethra 35, Arshi Choudhary 35) lost to Madhya Pradesh 107/5 in 19.2 ovs (Manjiri Gawade 38 n.o). MOP Vaishnav bag crown MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the University of Madras inter-zone women basketball tournament held at DG Vaishnav college. In the final, MOP Vaishnav defeated Ethiraj College 54-21. A Zone Combined team came third, while B Zone Combined team came fourth. Rohit felicitated SSN College of Engineering felicitated their students for winning various medals in the National Games while representing Tamil Nadu. Benediction Rohit secured a silver and a bronze medal for individual events and a gold medal and a silver medal for team events in the swimming competitions.