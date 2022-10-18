Home Sport Cricket

Mark Watt puts paperwork to Scotland's success

In the T20 World Cup group match against West Indies on Monday, Scotland’s Mark Watt gave his own spin.

Published: 18th October 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Scotland’s Mark Watt picked up three wickets against WI on Monday | afp

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Analysts and data-crunchers have assumed a larger-than-life role in all sport. This is especially true in T20 where marginal gains could directly translate to a big win. Cricket teams England to name one — have relied on signals from the dressing room to convey a message about match-ups, whom to bowl, state of play et. al. It’s a way of trying to stay ahead of the game while not disrupting the flow of the game. 

In the T20 World Cup group match against West Indies on Monday, Scotland’s Mark Watt gave his own spin. A piece of paper informing him about match-ups, numbers, who he might come up against and so on. It did help considering the left-arm spinner bowled the Scots to a famous win over West Indies in their group game at Hobart.

Before coming to the piece of paper he seemed to be referring from time to time, Watt also teased batters by, for want of a better phrase, extending the pitch to a good 24-25 yards. He got into his delivery stride from way beyond the crease and it caught the batters off guard, figures of 3/12 (16 dots) reflect that. While he did get the occasional purchase off the surface, he varied his pace and bowled a stump-to-stump line. When the asking rate got too big in the end, he also gave the ball some air to tempt the batters into aerial shots. It was the sign of a thinking cricketer. Each of his last three overs produced a wicket as the West Indies couldn’t hit him of the square. But this was no one-off. In fact, the 26-year-old has now picked up 14 wickets at an average of 19.1 over 12 matches. 

“It can throw you off a little bit,” captain Richie Berrington, who has faced Watt’s 24-yard deliveries in the nets, told after the match. “Something he’s sort of mastered over the last couple of years. It’s something that worked really well for him. Yeah, he’s a clever cricketer, he’s always looking for different ways out to the batsman.” Berrington, who conceded that Scotland use a lot of analyses, also spoke about the piece of paper Watt had on him. “As I say, he’s on top of his game and he’s always looking to stay ahead and find different ways to see what the batters are trying to do. I’m sure he had a few notes on there just to remind himself of who he was coming up against and what he was looking to do.”

In another match, Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs.

Brief scores: Scotland 160/5 in 20 ovs (Munsey 66 n.o, Joseph 2/28, Holder 2/14) bt West Indies 118 in 18.3 ovs (Holder 38, Watt 3/12); Zimbabwe 174/7 in 20 ovs (Raza 82, Little 3/24) bt Ireland 143/9 in 20 ovs (Campher 27, Ngarava 2/22, Chatara 2/22, Muzarabani 3/23).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Watt T20 World Cup West Indies
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp