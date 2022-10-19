Cricket: Karnataka go top with huge win  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karnataka enjoyed a dominating 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh to be on top of Group C in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After bowling out Arunachal for 75, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal knocked off the runs in just 6.5 overs.

Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu (Group E) and Andhra kept up their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages with contrasting wins but Kerala lost ground on the leaders after going down to Maharashtra.

Andhra downed Bihar with two wickets and as many balls to spare. Chasing 182, they got off to a below-average start before No.7 Karan Shinde’s whirlwind 75 off 38 sets them on the path to victory.

Tamil Nadu limped to 138 but defended the total thanks to the four tweakers. While Washington Sundar (1/31) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/20) played the supporting cast, R Sai Kishore (3/6) and Murugan Ashwin (2/29) wrecked the Jharkhand line-up.

India keeper Sanju Samson failed to live up to expectations as Kerala went down in a chase of 168 against Maharashtra. Samson, who was No. 6, made only three as the side never really got going. For Maharashtra, India opener Ruturaj Gaikwads sparkled with a 114.

Select Results: Group D, at Indore: Bihar 181/2 in 20 overs (Babul 72) lost to Andhra 186/8 in 20 overs (Karan 75); Group B, at Jaipur: Delhi 196/6 in 20 overs (Dhull 73) bt Hyderabad 150 all out (Rahul 47; Saini 4/17); Goa 131/7 in 20 overs (Mavi 3/16) bt Uttar Pradesh 120/8 in 20 overs (Rinku 38; Lakshay 4/16); Group C, at Chandigarh: Arunachal Pradesh 75 all out in 19.2 overs lost to Karnataka 76/0 in 6.5 overs (Mayank 47 n.o); Group E, at Lucknow: Tamil Nadu 138 in 20 overs (Sudharsan 47) bt Jharkhand 126/8 in 20 overs (Sai Kishore 3/6).

