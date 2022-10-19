Home Sport Cricket

Cricket: Karnataka go top with huge win  

Karnataka enjoyed a dominating 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh to be on top of Group C in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Published: 19th October 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian international cricketer Devdutt Padikkal

Indian international cricketer Devdutt Padikkal who knocked off the runs in just 6.5 overs at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (Photo | Twitter/RCBTweets)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karnataka enjoyed a dominating 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh to be on top of Group C in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After bowling out Arunachal for 75, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal knocked off the runs in just 6.5 overs.

Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu (Group E) and Andhra kept up their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages with contrasting wins but Kerala lost ground on the leaders after going down to Maharashtra.

Andhra downed Bihar with two wickets and as many balls to spare. Chasing 182, they got off to a below-average start before No.7 Karan Shinde’s whirlwind 75 off 38 sets them on the path to victory.

Tamil Nadu limped to 138 but defended the total thanks to the four tweakers. While Washington Sundar (1/31) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/20) played the supporting cast, R Sai Kishore (3/6) and Murugan Ashwin (2/29) wrecked the Jharkhand line-up.  

India keeper Sanju Samson failed to live up to expectations as Kerala went down in a chase of 168 against Maharashtra. Samson, who was No. 6, made only three as the side never really got going. For Maharashtra, India opener Ruturaj Gaikwads sparkled with a 114. 

Select Results: Group D, at Indore: Bihar 181/2 in 20 overs (Babul 72) lost to Andhra 186/8 in 20 overs (Karan 75); Group B, at Jaipur: Delhi 196/6 in 20 overs (Dhull 73) bt Hyderabad 150 all out (Rahul 47; Saini 4/17); Goa 131/7 in 20 overs (Mavi 3/16) bt Uttar Pradesh 120/8 in 20 overs (Rinku 38; Lakshay 4/16); Group C, at Chandigarh: Arunachal Pradesh 75 all out in 19.2 overs lost to Karnataka 76/0 in 6.5 overs (Mayank 47 n.o); Group E, at Lucknow: Tamil Nadu 138 in 20 overs (Sudharsan 47) bt Jharkhand 126/8 in 20 overs (Sai Kishore 3/6).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Devdutt Padikkal Mayank Agarwal
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp