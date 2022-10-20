Home Sport Cricket

T20 World Cup: Australia mull Green, Ellis selection after injury rules out reserve keeper Inglis

Published: 20th October 2022

Australian men's cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald

Australian men's cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Defending champions Australia are mulling the inclusion of gun allrounder Cameron Green and seamer Nathan Ellis in the T20 World Cup squad to replace injured reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, head coach Andrew McDonald has said.

The 27-year-old Inglis sustained an injury in a freak accident while playing golf when his six-iron snapped and cut his hand open at the New South Wales Club in La Perouse.

"An incredibly freak accident to Josh, unfortunately. He's potentially not going to take any part in the World Cup, so that's all to unfold," McDonald said on SEN's Whateley.

Indicating that Green was being considered, McDonald said, "(Cam) Green is definitely a discussion point, (seamer) Nathan Ellis as well (Ben) McDermott, (Josh) Phillipe and (Alex) Carey. There are a few (potential backup keepers) people to discuss."

A genuine allrounder who can bat at any position and bowl medium pace, Green was in red-hot form against New Zealand and India last month. Paceman Ellis, on the other hand, has taken 3 three-wicket hauls, and one four-wicket haul in his five appearances.

But none of them could give a cover for their wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in case of an injury. There was no ligament damage to Inglis, but cuts to the palm of his hand ruled him out of the T20 showpiece.

The reigning champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener here on Saturday.

"It's not looking good for Josh. We've got a bit of work to do and a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our backup keeper and also a backup batter," McDonald said.

"It's damage to the palm of the hand which is less than ideal, in his right hand where he'd be gripping the bat and if he had to keep, the ball would be impacting that area," the coach added.

