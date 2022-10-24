Home Sport Cricket

India surpass Australia, have most wins in international cricket in calendar year

The Indian team has had an excellent year so far, registering wins against most opponents.

Published: 24th October 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli is carried by a teammate after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

India's Virat Kohli is carried by a teammate after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE [Australia]: Following their memorable five-wicket win against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday, India broke the record of the Australian team for most wins in international cricket in a calendar year.

Australia earlier held the record for the most number of wins in a calendar year and achieved the feat with 38 wins from 47 matches in 2003.

India now has 39 wins in 56 matches this year.

The Indian team has had an excellent year so far, registering wins against most opponents.

India started the year with a home series against West Indies where they whitewashed the visitors 3-0 in both ODIs and T20Is.

Following that, India played a home series against Sri Lanka. They won the T20I series by 3-0 and the Test series by 2-0.

After this, Team India played a five-match T20I series at home against South Africa, which was drawn 2-2 after the final match was washed away by rain.

The team then toured England to play the one left-off test, which India lost. Though India registered ODI and T20I series victories with a similar margin of 2-1.

Ireland was next conquered by the team as India eased past the challenge to win the series 2-0.

ALSO READIndia Pak T20 match blockbuster creates new viewership record 

West Indies was the next assignment for India as the team reached the Caribbean shores to play a T20 and an ODI series. India won the T20 series 3-0 and sealed the ODI series 4-1.

India then went to Zimbabwe and whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in an ODI series.

The team did play some good cricket in the Asia Cup 2022 but failed to cross the Super 4 hurdle and could not earn a spot in the final, which was won by Sri Lanka.

Australia then toured India in the build-up to the T20 World Cup as both teams looked to prepare for the marquee tournament. India came back down from a loss to secure the T20 series 2-1.

India then outplayed the Proteas in the ODI and T20 series to level Australia's record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp