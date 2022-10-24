India surpass Australia, have most wins in international cricket in calendar year

By ANI

MELBOURNE [Australia]: Following their memorable five-wicket win against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday, India broke the record of the Australian team for most wins in international cricket in a calendar year.

Australia earlier held the record for the most number of wins in a calendar year and achieved the feat with 38 wins from 47 matches in 2003.

India now has 39 wins in 56 matches this year.

The Indian team has had an excellent year so far, registering wins against most opponents.

India started the year with a home series against West Indies where they whitewashed the visitors 3-0 in both ODIs and T20Is.

Following that, India played a home series against Sri Lanka. They won the T20I series by 3-0 and the Test series by 2-0.

After this, Team India played a five-match T20I series at home against South Africa, which was drawn 2-2 after the final match was washed away by rain.

The team then toured England to play the one left-off test, which India lost. Though India registered ODI and T20I series victories with a similar margin of 2-1.

Ireland was next conquered by the team as India eased past the challenge to win the series 2-0.

West Indies was the next assignment for India as the team reached the Caribbean shores to play a T20 and an ODI series. India won the T20 series 3-0 and sealed the ODI series 4-1.

India then went to Zimbabwe and whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in an ODI series.

The team did play some good cricket in the Asia Cup 2022 but failed to cross the Super 4 hurdle and could not earn a spot in the final, which was won by Sri Lanka.

Australia then toured India in the build-up to the T20 World Cup as both teams looked to prepare for the marquee tournament. India came back down from a loss to secure the T20 series 2-1.

India then outplayed the Proteas in the ODI and T20 series to level Australia's record.

