Cricket: Bangladesh XI post 230/5 on Day One against Tamil Nadu XI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-Centuries by Md Shadman Islam (89; 194b, 9x4) and Mohammad Mithun (74 batting; 128b, 5x4s, 4x6s) enabled Bangladesh XI to post 230 for 5 in 84 overs against Tamil Nadu XI on the first day of the Bangladesh XI tour of Tamil Nadu, played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh lost their opener, Mahmudul Hasan, cheaply as he was trapped right in front by medium pacer L Vignesh.

Thereafter, Shadman and Mohamed Saif Hasan (38) played sensibly, adapted to the conditions and raised 85 runs in 198 balls for the second wicket. When Saif looked well set for a big score, he was castled by Vignesh, done in by a change of pace.

The host's skipper, B Indrajith, who donned the gloves too in the four-day game, shuffled his bowlers in earnest. But Shadman and his skipper Mithun were stubborn, managing to raise 105 runs in 186 balls for the fourth wicket.

Shadman was unlucky to his miss his ton as he was done in by the guile of left-arm spinner Ajith Ram, who induced him to play a false stroke to NS Chaturvedi at mid-on.

Vignesh was the pick of TN bowlers picking up three wickets (3/37).

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 230/5 in 84 ovs (Md Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, Mohammad Mithun 74 batting , L Vignesh 3/37).

Sham, Kavya bag titles

Sham R and Kavya S won the boys’ and girls’ U-25 titles, respectively, at the Tharun Tejas-1st Tamil Nadu state-level chess tournament organised by Tharun Tejas Chess Academy, at Decathlon, Mogappair.

The tournament saw 780 players in various categories vie for top honours.

Final standings

U-8: Boys: Vidvath Bharadwaj V (6/6); Krishav Nikesh (5.5). Girls: Mithra M (5.5/6); Saathana C (5).

U-10: Boys: Nijesh R (6/6); Gokul Ramesh (5.5). Girls: Gadde Karthiga (5.5/6); Harshitha T (5).

U-12: Boys: Jackson V X (6/6); Iniyan R S (5.5). Girls: Pradiksha P S (5.5/6); Mohitha R D (5).

U-15: Boys: Richard Solomon M (6/6); Vijay Sai G (5.5). Girls: Theephigaa K P (6/6); Roshni Kumaran (5).

U-25: Boys: Sham R (5.5/6); Selvabharathy T (5.5). Girls: Kavya S (5.5/6); Sagana priya V (5).

Karneeswaran shines

Riding on SG Karneeswaran 5 for 18, Ambattur CC beat Korattur CC by five wickets in a first-division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: I Division: MAS CC 122 in 32.2 ovs (I Vetrivel 32; G Gogul 4/26, P Arjun Thapa 3/36) lost to Fine Star CA 123/9 in 26.2 ovs (P Sajith 60 n.o., Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 3/34). Korattur CC 68 in 24.5 ovs (SG Karneeswaran 5/18) lost to Ambattur CC 71/5 in 21 ovs (R Nageshwaran 3/26).

St Joseph’s win

St Joseph’s CoE volleyball men’s team beat Jamal College 25-19, 25-17 in the final of the 25th Tamil Nadu state-level inter-collegiate volleyball tournament held at Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram. The team received a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

