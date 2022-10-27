T20 World Cup 2022: Off-field choices and finding balance

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When India went into the Pakistan clash with R Ashwin as their front-line spinner ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, it did raise some eyebrows. Chahal had been their prime wicket-taking spinner. Although the leg-spinner’s form in the lead up to the T20 World Cup hadn’t been great, they had stuck with him through 2022 after leaving him out of the previous edition.

There is little doubt about Ashwin's smartness as a T20 bowler. But he hasn’t always made the first XI regularly in the last 12 months. Having taken match-ups seriously, India have fielded Ashwin based on opponents and number of left-handers in the XI. Which is why, Ashwin starting against Pakistan, a right-handed heavy line-up, was an interesting choice. Now, the off-spinner is a great run-controlling match-up especially against Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwam, but even otherwise in general — 33 wickets in 44 T20s at an economy of 7.08 since the start of 2021. And on Sunday, he did exactly that, finishing his three-over spell with 0/23 (7.66).

But with Ashwin, it's not just about the bowling. It never is. With India playing Mohammed Shami ahead of Harshal Patel, had they gone in with Chahal, their No 8-11 would have been Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shami, Chahal and Arshdeep Singh. And it is too long a lower-order to have in the shortest format. This is where Ashwin’s batting comes in. He is someone who can always chip in with the bat. Although he might not have done in white-ball cricket as much as he has in Tests, the last year or so has been different.

Since the start of 2022, Ashwin has been batting at a strike rate of 142.33 with 232 runs in 17 innings. That SR for a No 8 is more than just handy. What more, his text-book batting technique meant Ashwin is someone who could handle and thrive in conditions which have pace and the ball comes on nicely to the bat. And, it was visible on Sunday when things mattered the most. Two runs needed off one, Ashwin had the presence of mind to leave the delivery from Mohammed Nawaz to take a wide before chipping one over mid-off to take India home.

While the off-spinner is likely to walk into the XI for the clash against South Africa on Sunday, it seems like he would retain his place against Netherlands — who have only one LHB at the top — in their second game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said they would be looking at what Ashwin brings to the table based on the combinations they need for a certain opponent in certain conditions.

“Firstly we will see match-ups, we will look at who we are playing against, their composition, batting combinations and do our homeworks to see which type of batters struggle, that is one thing. The other thing is that Ashwin’s batting adds to the balance. We will be looking at both the points when we look at picking Ashwin,” Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

If he continues to replicate his performance against Pakistan, Ashwin will have a crucial role through the World Cup, allowing India to have the luxury of playing three frontline pacers in helpful conditions as they did on Sunday.

