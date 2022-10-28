Bangladesh on verge of victory against Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Md Taijul Islam’s 3 for 51 and medium pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed’s 2 for 27 put Bangladesh in command against Tamil Nadu as the hosts were staring at a defeat at 133 for 6 in 46 overs in their second essay on day three at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Thursday.

Made to follow on, the Tamil Nadu top-order once again caved into the guile of Taijul and the accuracy of Syed Khaled.

Aditya Ganesh was the only player who showed some pluck, self-confidence and he was rewarded with runs on the board as he remained unbeaten on 41. The main problem has been that of the Tamil Nadu openers, NS Chaturved and L Suryapprakash, who have failed to give good starts on both occasions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu was all out for 93 in their first essay, with Rejaur Raja picking up five wickets. Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 349 for 9 decl vs Tamil Nadu XI 93 in 46.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 133/6 in 46 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 41 batting, Md Taijul Islam 3/51).

Chess tourney for children

The 4thTN state-level children’s chess tournament will be organised by Tiruvallur district on November 5 at Mahalakshmi women’s college of arts and science, Avadi, Chennai. All district players are eligible to participate. Entry fee is Rs 300. For further details contact: 9884879661.

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Md Taijul Islam’s 3 for 51 and medium pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed’s 2 for 27 put Bangladesh in command against Tamil Nadu as the hosts were staring at a defeat at 133 for 6 in 46 overs in their second essay on day three at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Thursday. Made to follow on, the Tamil Nadu top-order once again caved into the guile of Taijul and the accuracy of Syed Khaled. Aditya Ganesh was the only player who showed some pluck, self-confidence and he was rewarded with runs on the board as he remained unbeaten on 41. The main problem has been that of the Tamil Nadu openers, NS Chaturved and L Suryapprakash, who have failed to give good starts on both occasions. Earlier, Tamil Nadu was all out for 93 in their first essay, with Rejaur Raja picking up five wickets. Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 349 for 9 decl vs Tamil Nadu XI 93 in 46.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 133/6 in 46 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 41 batting, Md Taijul Islam 3/51). Chess tourney for children The 4thTN state-level children’s chess tournament will be organised by Tiruvallur district on November 5 at Mahalakshmi women’s college of arts and science, Avadi, Chennai. All district players are eligible to participate. Entry fee is Rs 300. For further details contact: 9884879661.