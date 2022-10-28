Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh on verge of victory against Tamil Nadu

Made to follow on, the Tamil Nadu top-order once again caved in to the guile of Taijul and accuracy of Syed Khaled. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Left-arm spinner Md Taijul Islam’s 3 for 51 and medium pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed’s 2 for 27 put Bangladesh in command against Tamil Nadu as the hosts were staring at a defeat at 133 for 6 in 46 overs in their second essay on day three at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Thursday. 

Aditya Ganesh was the only player who showed some pluck, self-confidence and he was rewarded with runs on the board as he remained unbeaten on 41. The main problem has been that of the Tamil Nadu openers, NS Chaturved and L Suryapprakash, who have failed to give good starts on both occasions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu was all out for 93 in their first essay, with Rejaur Raja picking up five wickets. Brief scores: Bangladesh XI  349 for 9 decl vs  Tamil Nadu XI 93 in 46.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 133/6 in 46 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 41 batting, Md Taijul Islam 3/51).

