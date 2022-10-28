T20 World Cup: England and Australia split points after another MCG washout

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Another Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Friday.

Both the Group 1 encounters on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground have been washed out. Earlier, the rain had forced the toss to be delayed. Australia and England will split points as the match was abandoned.

Earlier, Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was officially abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Friday. The play was eventually called off just after 4:30 pm (local time), with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

Hosts and defending champions Australia were hammered in their opening group game, but are back on a high after Marcus Stoinis led his side to a win over Sri Lanka with a brutal display of hitting last time out.

On the other hand, England followed up their winning start with a lacklustre showing against Ireland, a performance that resulted in defeat on DLS Method to leave Jos Buttler and his side needing a big run of wins to avoid leaving the World Cup at the Super 12 stage.

A better net run rate sees England take the fourth spot in the table, while a poor net run rate sees Australia hold the bottom spot.

MELBOURNE: Another Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Friday. Both the Group 1 encounters on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground have been washed out. Earlier, the rain had forced the toss to be delayed. Australia and England will split points as the match was abandoned. Earlier, Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was officially abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Friday. The play was eventually called off just after 4:30 pm (local time), with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth. Hosts and defending champions Australia were hammered in their opening group game, but are back on a high after Marcus Stoinis led his side to a win over Sri Lanka with a brutal display of hitting last time out. On the other hand, England followed up their winning start with a lacklustre showing against Ireland, a performance that resulted in defeat on DLS Method to leave Jos Buttler and his side needing a big run of wins to avoid leaving the World Cup at the Super 12 stage. A better net run rate sees England take the fourth spot in the table, while a poor net run rate sees Australia hold the bottom spot.