T20 World Cup: For roaring Singh, swing is king

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Damien Wright first got a glimpse of Arshdeep Singh, it was during the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. The former Tasmanian cricketer was the Bangladesh head coach when he saw the left-arm seamer go about his business. Although the Indian got to play only two matches, he knew that Arshdeep was one to keep an eye on.

Four years on, Arshdeep was the first to move up the ladder and make it to the Indian team from the title-winning U-19 side that featured the likes of Ishan Porel, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. In fact, he has gotten off to a dream start at the T20 World Cup, taking a wicket (Babar Azam) of the first ball he bowled in the tournament.

Wright isn’t one bit surprised. “At that time, I didn’t know him, but I saw him bowl and right away, I knew he was one to watch. I knew that he was going to be really good but it was on him to see how he goes about it,” Wright told this daily from Hobart.

While just like the other pacers from that side, Arshdeep, too, got an IPL gig the very next year — with Punjab Kings — he took a couple of years to make his mark in the marquee T20 tournament. And he had a reunion of sorts when Wright took over as bowling coach of the franchise in 2021. The Australian felt he is a larger than life character who had a real presence in the dressing room even at an young age. It was what made Wright gravitate towards him.

As someone who has worked with New Zealand as bowling coach in the early 2010s, Wright sees a lot of a younger version of Trent Boult in Arshdeep. He believes that both left-armers have a very similar work ethic. In fact, Wright used his experience of working with Boult when he worked with Arshdeep in the IPL. “(They are) very determined young men at the respective stages of their career. Really willing to learn and get better, beautiful ability to swing the cricket ball at a reasonable pace. You don't have to say too many things. You just have to guide them and they take it up pretty quickly,” he says.

While Punjab Kings might not have lived up to their potential in the last couple of seasons, the biggest positive from their campaign was the rise of Arshdeep. So much so that the 23-year-old was the only player the franchise retained apart from Mayank Agarwal ahead of the mega auction in 2021. He was reliable. He knew his role upfront, to swing the ball both ways and take wickets with the new ball. But more importantly, it was his death bowling that stood out in the last edition of the IPL. In a season where pacers went for 10.88 runs per over in the death on an average, Arshdeep gave away just 7.58 RPO. To put that number into some context, among pacers who played more than two games, only Jasprit Bumrah had a better economy in the death overs (7.38).

It was what he wanted to achieve. He knew he could swing the new ball. It was death bowling that Arshdeep had his eyes on. He made sure he did the extras drills. He was driven to be perfect. There were times where the team bus had to wait for the left-arm pacer to complete his sessions even after everyone left.

“He really worked on making sure he was the best death bowler in the competition. That is what he wanted to be,” Wright says. “He was always keen to target death bowling. Come over the wicket, round the wicket and he would hit all the targets before he left. He was challenging himself to swing the ball both ways. He is getting the rewards now because of all the hard work he put in.”

In his short international career, the youngster has already seen the highs and the lows. He was on the receiving end of abuse on social media after he dropped a catch in the Asia Cup. He came back stronger in the bilaterals against South Africa and is now the one of the main bowlers in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well, someone who's fast becoming India's X-factor.

As India take on South Africa in Perth — arguably one of the fastest surfaces in the world — all eyes will be on the left-arm pacer and how he could utilise the conditions against a strong left-handed unit. Wright is thrilled. He can’t wait to see how the contest goes.

“As someone who loves to watch fast bowling, there is no better place to watch than Perth. I think he will absolutely love it. I hope he doesn’t get too excited and bowl back of length. Good length is good length, but he can get so much reward for the fullish length with the swing he can generate. I think he’ll have a great night,” he says. Scores of Indian fans will be hoping the same.

CHENNAI: When Damien Wright first got a glimpse of Arshdeep Singh, it was during the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. The former Tasmanian cricketer was the Bangladesh head coach when he saw the left-arm seamer go about his business. Although the Indian got to play only two matches, he knew that Arshdeep was one to keep an eye on. Four years on, Arshdeep was the first to move up the ladder and make it to the Indian team from the title-winning U-19 side that featured the likes of Ishan Porel, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. In fact, he has gotten off to a dream start at the T20 World Cup, taking a wicket (Babar Azam) of the first ball he bowled in the tournament. Wright isn’t one bit surprised. “At that time, I didn’t know him, but I saw him bowl and right away, I knew he was one to watch. I knew that he was going to be really good but it was on him to see how he goes about it,” Wright told this daily from Hobart. While just like the other pacers from that side, Arshdeep, too, got an IPL gig the very next year — with Punjab Kings — he took a couple of years to make his mark in the marquee T20 tournament. And he had a reunion of sorts when Wright took over as bowling coach of the franchise in 2021. The Australian felt he is a larger than life character who had a real presence in the dressing room even at an young age. It was what made Wright gravitate towards him. As someone who has worked with New Zealand as bowling coach in the early 2010s, Wright sees a lot of a younger version of Trent Boult in Arshdeep. He believes that both left-armers have a very similar work ethic. In fact, Wright used his experience of working with Boult when he worked with Arshdeep in the IPL. “(They are) very determined young men at the respective stages of their career. Really willing to learn and get better, beautiful ability to swing the cricket ball at a reasonable pace. You don't have to say too many things. You just have to guide them and they take it up pretty quickly,” he says. While Punjab Kings might not have lived up to their potential in the last couple of seasons, the biggest positive from their campaign was the rise of Arshdeep. So much so that the 23-year-old was the only player the franchise retained apart from Mayank Agarwal ahead of the mega auction in 2021. He was reliable. He knew his role upfront, to swing the ball both ways and take wickets with the new ball. But more importantly, it was his death bowling that stood out in the last edition of the IPL. In a season where pacers went for 10.88 runs per over in the death on an average, Arshdeep gave away just 7.58 RPO. To put that number into some context, among pacers who played more than two games, only Jasprit Bumrah had a better economy in the death overs (7.38). It was what he wanted to achieve. He knew he could swing the new ball. It was death bowling that Arshdeep had his eyes on. He made sure he did the extras drills. He was driven to be perfect. There were times where the team bus had to wait for the left-arm pacer to complete his sessions even after everyone left. “He really worked on making sure he was the best death bowler in the competition. That is what he wanted to be,” Wright says. “He was always keen to target death bowling. Come over the wicket, round the wicket and he would hit all the targets before he left. He was challenging himself to swing the ball both ways. He is getting the rewards now because of all the hard work he put in.” In his short international career, the youngster has already seen the highs and the lows. He was on the receiving end of abuse on social media after he dropped a catch in the Asia Cup. He came back stronger in the bilaterals against South Africa and is now the one of the main bowlers in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well, someone who's fast becoming India's X-factor. As India take on South Africa in Perth — arguably one of the fastest surfaces in the world — all eyes will be on the left-arm pacer and how he could utilise the conditions against a strong left-handed unit. Wright is thrilled. He can’t wait to see how the contest goes. “As someone who loves to watch fast bowling, there is no better place to watch than Perth. I think he will absolutely love it. I hope he doesn’t get too excited and bowl back of length. Good length is good length, but he can get so much reward for the fullish length with the swing he can generate. I think he’ll have a great night,” he says. Scores of Indian fans will be hoping the same.