Home Sport Cricket

BCCI announces squad against Bangladesh for ODI, Test series

The Men in Blue will be captained by Rohit Sharma for both ODI and Test series, while KL Rahul will play the role of deputy. Rahul Tripathi and Yash Dayal got their call-up for the ODIs.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma walks onto the field ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: (Maharashtra): The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will be captained by Rohit Sharma for both ODI and Test series, while KL Rahul will play the role of deputy. Rahul Tripathi and Yash Dayal got their call-up for the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was announced as captain of the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead Men in Blue in the ODIs against the Kiwis.

Team India will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The opening ODI will take place on December 4, followed by the second and third match on December 7 and 10 respectively.

The Test series against Bangladesh will begin on December 14 with the first Test and the second one will begin at December 22.

Jasprit Bumrah, who got ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back injury, has been rested from these tours again to give him adequate time to recover fully.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will be among players who will have an opportunity in the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand as also in the series against Bangladesh. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi had impressed with their batting performances during the white-ball series between India A and New Zealand A.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Yash Dayal.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Bangladesh series
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp