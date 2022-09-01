Eyes on Sarfaraz and openers as India explore options for future

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Squads for A series tend to give an indication as to what to expect from the national side. This has been the norm over the last five-six years, where an extensive A team programme has played a significant role in domestic players’ seamlessly finding their feet at the international arena. As the A tour programme resumes at home on Thursday against New Zealand in Bengaluru, India will be looking at a set of players which includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan with plenty of interest.

With no immediate changes expected for the opener’s role where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul look settled, India needs a back-up with Gaikwad and Easwaran both in contention. And in the middle-order, only Virat Kohli’s spot looks certain, and with two important series against Bangladesh and Australia coming up in December and February, India needs to fill in these areas as they are in contention for the World Test Championship final.

Having invested in Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer as replacements for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane last year, India is now already exploring other options. That Vihari and Iyer didn’t even find a place in the A team squad, was a clear indication of where the duo stand going forward.

Vihari must feel hard-done-by as India’s preference for the No 3 role has changed significantly. Shubman Gill, a much more aggressive batter, who could dominate attacks is earmarked for the No 3 role and has been allowed to play for Glamorgan in the County Championships for more exposure. In his absence, Bengal’s highly-rated Easwaran stands a good chance to make a good case with Priyank Panchal and Gaikwad – another player on the national radar – expected to be the top three.

The other significant spot is the No 5. Although Iyer has done well in the limited matches he has played in, doubts still persist over his ability to handle short-balls. It is an area he continues to struggle with and was again laid bare by England in the one-off Test at Edgbaston this July. This is why Sarfaraz Khan will feel he is in with a chance provided he continues to pile runs on the A tours. The Mumbaikar has been in rich vein of form in the domestic season, where he even scored two centuries in the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy. Having batted at No 5, it is a role he is well accustomed to, and will have little to do to adjust.

The 24-year-old played only one unofficial Test during the South Africa tour last year, and it is understood that the selectors are keen to give him a good run with the A team. While India have a habit of rotating players in A series so that everyone gets an opportunity, Sarafaz may get to play all three matches against New Zealand. Like India, New Zealand too has come with a strong squad, which includes five players with international experience across all formats. VVS Laxman, who is the head of NCA, will be in charge of India A team.

