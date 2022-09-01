Sathiyannaarayan bowls IP to victory  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Off-spinner L Sathiyannaarayan’s 6/37 came in handy for India Pistons to thrash Madras Cricket Club by an innings and 107 runs in the senior division league of the TNCA at CPT-IP grounds with a day to spare here on Wednesday.

Earlier, India Pistons declared at 329 for 8 in their first essay with S Guru Raghavendran making an unbeaten 158, his first ton of the season. N Sunil Krishna 6/140 was the most successful bowler for MCC.

In another match at SSN college grounds, the second day’s play between defending champions MRC A and Grand Slam was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain. Grand Slam were 228/4 at stumps on Day 1

Brief scores: At SRMC: Swaraj 310 in 124.2 ovs (S Sujay 88, Arpit V Vasadava 68, NS Harish 4/49) vs Alwarpet 108/3 in 31.3 ovs. At SSN College: Grand Slam 228/4 in 68 ovs vs MRC ‘A’ (no play on Day 2). At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 509/6 decl in 123.5 ovs (R Sonu Yadav 93, R Ram Arvindh 57 n.o, U Mukilesh 3/23) vs Sea Hawks 154/5 in 46 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 69). At CPT-IP: MCC 123 and 99 in 39.3 ovs (Shubhang Mishra 35, L Sathiyannaarayan 6/37) lost to India Pistons 329/8 decl in 87.4 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 158 n.o,N Sunil Krishna 6/140). Points: IP 6; MCC 0. At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 214 and 197/3 in 58 ovs (N Jagadeesan 82, Bhargav Merai 57, V Arun Kumar 3/59) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 188 in 52.5 ovs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 72, K Vishal Vaidhya 69, Bhargav Bhatt 4/62, M Shahrukh Khan 4/34). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 387 in 133 ovs (Swapnil K Singh 145 n.o, S Ajith Ram 7/113) vs Globe Trotters 112/3 in 45 ovs (G Ajitesh 50).

