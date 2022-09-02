Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury, Axar Patel named as replacement

By PTI

DUBAI: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad.

Jadeja had made a significant contribution with the bat in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan, making crucial 35 runs off 29 balls on August 28.

The Saurashtra all-rounder did not get to bat against Hong Kong but returned tidy figures with the ball, conceding only 15 runs from his four overs with a wicket.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team."

His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon." Axar comes into the tournament, having recently played the ODIs in Zimbabwe.

He was also part of the squad on tours of West Indies and England.

The team management would hope for a quick recovery of Jadeja ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

India are scheduled to play their first Super 4 game in Asia Cup on Sunday.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R.

Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

DUBAI: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad. Jadeja had made a significant contribution with the bat in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan, making crucial 35 runs off 29 balls on August 28. The Saurashtra all-rounder did not get to bat against Hong Kong but returned tidy figures with the ball, conceding only 15 runs from his four overs with a wicket. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the BCCI said in a statement. "Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team." His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon." Axar comes into the tournament, having recently played the ODIs in Zimbabwe. He was also part of the squad on tours of West Indies and England. The team management would hope for a quick recovery of Jadeja ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. India are scheduled to play their first Super 4 game in Asia Cup on Sunday. Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.