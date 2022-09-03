Asia Cup: Injured Ravindra Jadeja uncertain for T20 World cup

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ravindra Jadeja’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup remains uncertain as the all-rounder has been advised a surgery to recover from a knee injury. The 33-year-old, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup on Friday, is understood to have been having discomfort in his right knee and given his importance to the side at the T20 World Cup, India are prepared to wait and have sought second opinion with specialists if the surgery can be delayed. However, given the recurring nature of the injury, it remains to be seen if India and Jadeja are prepared for that risk.

Jadeja, had complained of trouble on his right knee after the completion of the limited-overs series against England in July. The all-rounder subsequently missed the ODIs in the West Indies, before playing two T20Is in the five-match series. It is understood that the discomfort resurfaced at the Asia Cup, which has put Jadeja’s T20 World Cup participation in major doubt. One option is to undergo surgery immediately, which will see him being sidelined for at least till the end of the year. The other option is to give him adequate rest for the next four-five weeks, and hope he gets through the T20 World Cup without any trouble and undergo surgery later on.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai on the eve of India’s Super 4 match against Pakistan, head coach Rahul Dravid didn’t rule out Jadeja out of the T20 World Cup, but at the same time didn’t guarantee his participation. “Jadeja obviously injured his knee. He is under the care of the medical team and he is going to see doctors and experts. The World Cup is a far way away and we don't want to come to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. it depends on the severity of the injury, the rehab. Don’t want to make too many comments until we have a clear picture as the World Cup is still six-seven weeks away” Dravid said.

As per the initial assessments, the all-rounder has been advised to undergo a surgery which will see him not only miss the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November, but a major chunk of cricket till the end of the year. Delaying surgeries are not new, with Sachin Tendulkar postponing a finger after the end of the 2003 World Cup. However, given the nature of Jadeja’s injury, it remains to be seen if it is possible. The all-rounder has been one of India’s very few all-format players and off-late his batting credentials have seen him turn into a dependable batter in the Test team. Against Pakistan last Sunday, in absence of Rishabh Pant, India slotted him at No 4, and was expected to play a key role at the World Cup Down Under. On large Australian outfields, his fielding was another key factor which Rohit Sharma will miss.

However, India are not entirely sweating over Jadeja’s unavailability. In Axar Patel, they have a ready-made, like-for-like replacement and a player who has been knocking the doors for his selection in the XI. The all-rounder is capable of playing the finisher’s role and from a bowling point of view, has been performing better than Jadeja. And like the Saurashtrian, is also a very agile fielder.

India are expected to name the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup after the completion of the Asia Cup. The cut-off date for the squad announcement is September 15.

