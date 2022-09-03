Home Sport Cricket

Delhi Football president Shaji Prabhakaran appointed new secretary general of AIFF

Welcoming the members, the AIFF president said: "This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court.

Shaji Prabhakaran. (Photo | Twitter Shaji Prabhakaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Football president and long-time administrator Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday appointed the new secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey.

The decision was taken during the new dispensation's first executive committee at the Football House and was chaired by Chaubey.

The president proposed Prabhakaran's name as the new secretary general of the AIFF, which was unanimously approved by all the members, the AIFF said in a statement.

Prabhakaran, who was at the forefront of the group of people who wanted a change in the functioning of the AIFF, did not contest the apex body's elections here on Friday when Chaubey became the federation's first player president in its 85-year existence.

Welcoming the members, the AIFF president said: "This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court. We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock to our endeavour to take Indian football forward together. Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set."

