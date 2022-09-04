Home Sport Cricket

Kohli is vital for India, don't get obsessed with stats: Dravid  

Kohli revealed recently that he had tried to fake his intensity after suffering mental health issues, before taking a break from cricket and skipping India's tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Published: 04th September 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | Twitter/@BCCI)

By Express News Service

DUBAI: Virat Kohli remains a key player for India, said head coach Rahul Dravid, who is happy with the refreshed former captain's Asia Cup form and said people should not get hung up with statistics.

The 33-year-old Kohli made an unbeaten 59 in India's group win over Hong Kong and looks revitalised ahead of the Asia Cup holders' Super Four clash with fierce rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

Kohli's lean patch -- he has not scored an international century in any format since 2019 -- has been a constant talking point among fans and pundits. But Dravid insisted the former captain was getting back to top form after a break from the game.

"It's nice to see that he has come back fresh," Dravid told reporters. "He played very well in the last match, and we are happy with his performance. For us, it's not really about how many runs he makes. Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it's not really about that," said Dravid.

Kohli revealed recently that he had tried to fake his intensity after suffering mental health issues, before taking a break from cricket and skipping India's tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli began the six-nation tournament, which is an important tune-up for the T20 World Cup next month, with a crucial 35 in the narrow win over Pakistan.

"For us, it's about the contributions he can make in different phases of the game and what the contribution is. It doesn't have to be in fifties or hundreds or a stat," said Dravid.

"Even small contributions mean a lot in T20 cricket, what is the role of a player and what the team needs. Virat is pretty keen in putting in big performances. Hopefully he can keep doing that in the tournament."

Kohli, who has struck 27 centuries in 102 Tests since making his debut in 2011, endured a torrid past 12 months that also saw him replaced as national captain.

He recently played his 100th Twenty20 international and has an average more than 50 including 31 half-centuries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli India Asia Cup T20 World Cup Rahul Dravid
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp