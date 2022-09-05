Home Sport Cricket

Made conscious effort to bat at swift pace but loss of wickets changed plan: Virat Kohli

It was Kohli's second consecutive half-century in the tournament after playing an unbeaten 59-run knock against Hong Kong in the league stages.

Published: 05th September 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Virat Kohli says he made a "conscious effort" to score at a quick pace in the Super 4 match against Pakistan, but intermittent wickets forced him to change his plans as the need of the hour was to bat deep.

Kohli, who made 60 off 44 balls, was going all guns blazing early in his innings before slowing down, fearing losing out on partners in the death overs.

"Today I was making a conscious effort to strike at a higher pace," Kohli said at the post-match press conference after India lost by five wickets to Pakistan on Sunday.

"When we lost wickets, there was communication and our plans changed, where I had to bat till the 18th over with (Deepak) Hooda.

"If there were a couple of batters, I would've gone with the same tempo and tried to hit more boundaries or sixes. But again, I ended up being in a situation where I had to go deep."

"Because after Hooda and me, it was Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), so the bowlers were to follow. That makes a bit of a difference, but we do possess the skills to analyse the situation and play accordingly as well."

It was Kohli's second consecutive half-century in the tournament after playing an unbeaten 59-run knock against Hong Kong in the league stages.

Having found his mojo back after a prolonged lean patch, Kohli was at his attacking best but slowing down cost him and India 20-25 runs.

"If you've seen the way we've been playing, it's given us the results we need, and in our middle overs, the run rate has also improved," Kohli said.

READ HERE | Kohli serves a timely reminder on how mental health is viewed in Indian cricket

"It's something I, as a batsman, really took keen notice of, and I knew that is one area we need to keep improving on. We've spoken about this that sometimes it won't come off, the way you want and today, we lost a few wickets in the middle phase which didn't allow us to go towards the 200 target."

"But given the situation, if we had a couple of wickets in hand, we could've got more runs. We're not disturbed by losing wickets through the middle overs, because that's the way we want to play. We want to be able to get those 20-25 extra runs that can eventually make the difference in big games," he added.

The former skipper said he is relishing the dressing room environment, which is translating into his batting.

"The camaraderie with the boys is amazing. The environment within the team is amazing, so I'm absolutely loving playing at the moment all over again and feeling good the way I'm batting," he said.

Kohli praised Haris Rauf for his brilliant last over but said he is currently at a happy space as far as his batting is concerned.

"He nailed those slower balls and yorkers, with that pace when you execute, it's always difficult to get it away. I'm going to continue - especially batting first - to bat the (same) way, trying to take the game on and stay ahead of the asking rate, understanding the conditions and just bat freely.

"As long as I am in a good space and confident of my batting, I know I can bat in many ways. It's just about getting back into the groove and getting confident with how you're playing and once that happens then the situation dictates how you need to play," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Super 4 match Indian cricket
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp