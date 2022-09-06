Home Sport Cricket

Arshdeep abused on social media after dropped catch

Last April-May, Arshdeep Singh was trending every time he had the white kookaburra in his hands.

Published: 06th September 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh. (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Last April-May, Arshdeep Singh was trending every time he had the white kookaburra in his hands. At the Indian Premier League (IPL), a grand stage where even the best in the world can wilt under pressure, the 23-year-old left-arm seamer was delivering yorkers for fun. Such was his precision considered the most difficult art to practice in the game that his economy rate in the end overs was better than that of even Jasprit Bumrah.

It was this outstanding ability that made Punjab Kings to retain him ahead of the last player auctions. And the possibility of pairing up with Bumrah at the end overs, where they could be terrorising batters at the T20 World Cup, was the reason why India picked him for the Asia Cup. Yet all it took was one dropped catch–that of Asif Ali in the 17th over of Pakistan’s chase against India at Dubai–for Arshdeep to face abuses on social media.

From being called a Khalistani terrorist (on his Wikipedia page as well) to be accused of single-handedly costing India the win, Arshdeep was subjected to abuse by trolls.  During last year’s T20 World Cup, pacer Mohammed Shami faced a similar attack on social media, which led to Virat Kohli coming down heavily on the trolls. This time too there is an outpouring of support for Arshdeep with many former cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Abhinav Mukund and Aakash Chopra tweeting in his support.

Punjab’s minister for sports and youth affairs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer threw his weight behind Arshdeep and spoke to his mother in Dubai. Former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh wrote on his Facebook page, “It’s unfortunate that Arshdeep Singh is being mocked this much for only dropping one catch...”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arshdeep Singh IPL Jasprit Bumrah Asia C India pakistan Virat Kohli
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp