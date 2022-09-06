Asia Cup: Time for India to get ball bearings right

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Deepak Hooda walked in place of Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday, as a standalone decision, it did not seem like a bad call. After all, that was what was expected since the all-rounder was ruled out. However, what made it complicated was the absence of Avesh Khan, whom head coach Rahul Dravid said was unwell ahead of the match.

With no other fast bowler in the squad to pick from, India were left to play just two seamers in Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hardik Pandya was the third pacer and fifth mainstream bowling option. While it’s not something they haven’t done in the past, they might have wanted to be careful with his workload.

But against Pakistan, they could have played R Ashwin in place of Hooda, especially with three left-handers in Pakistan’s top six. Instead, they went in with Ravi Bishnoi — a wrist spinner who largely takes the ball away from the left-hander — and Yuzvendra Chahal. As their captain Rohit said, it was a judgement call to pick Hooda, but what was surprising is the fact that even when Mohammad Nawaz was going after the Indian bowling, they weren’t using Hooda, who can bowl off-spin.

With Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan going after Hardik and Chahal, the pressure only built on Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep. The former after having an incredible third over — four runs and the wicket of Nawaz — went off his line and lengths in the 19th over. With 26 runs to defend in two, he gave away 19, leaving just seven for Arshdeep. The young pacer tried his best to take it close, but India eventually lost in the penultimate ball of the match.

While there are tactics and fielding gaffes to point at as to where India lost the match against Pakistan, the tournament so far has more or less shown the likely pacers who might make the ticket to Australia. Make no mistake, without Jasprit Bumrah, this pace attack is not the one that might win World Cups. And his absence is essentially visible, especially when the pacers are under the pump.

With him walking into the XI, there is one more in Harshal Patel, who might extend India’s batting a bit longer. But India can afford to play only three of the four. Which is why, it is key for India to back Arshdeep over the next couple of series to test him under pressure on a consistent basis. For there is no stimulation that comes close to delivering in an actual match. And, after all, it is something he had done throughout the 2022 Indian Premier League season for Punjab Kings.

That said, facing Sri Lanka — two southpaws in the top six — next it will be interesting to see whether India stick to Hooda or go back and play Ashwin or Axar Patel. Irrespective of whom they play, they will have to use them with the ball to ensure there isn’t any additional pressure on Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar.

