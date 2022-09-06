Home Sport Cricket

Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, a move that makes him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues.

The 35-year-old had followed M S Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020.

He continued playing the IPL in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket," Raina tweeted while thanking the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.

Since an active India or domestic player can't take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world.

He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa's new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK.

Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

As an India player, Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.

