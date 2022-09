Ajith, Prabhu bowl Globe Trotters to victory  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spinners S Ajith Ram’s 6/31 and M Prabhu’s 3/9 enabled Globe Trotters to beat UFCC T Nagar by ten wickets in the fourth round of the TNCA senior division league with a day to spare. UFCC T Nagar was all out for just 50 runs in their second essay.

In another match at SSN college grounds centuries by B Aparajith (120) and Ankeet Bawane (115 n.o) helped Jolly Rovers bag a lead of 219 runs over MRC ‘A’. MRC ‘A’ were 114 for 3 in their second essay when stumps were drawn.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: UFCC (T Nagar) 87 and 50 in 20.3 ovs (S Ajith Ram 6/31, M Prabhu 3/9) lost to Globe Trotters 134 and 6 for no loss. Points: GT 6(8) ; UFCC 0(3); At IITM-Chemplast: Sea Hawks 474 in 132 ovs (R Karthikeyan 43, RS Mokit Hariharan 68, Ayush Badoni 46, S Swaminathan 99, S Harish Kumar 151, Siddharth S Ahhuja 4/76, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/88) vs Alwarpet 144/2 in 44 ovs (Himmat Singh 68 batting, P Shijit Chandran 52 batting); At SSN: MRC ‘A’ 182 and 114/3 in 26 ovs (NS Chaturved 46 batting, B Anirudh Sitaram 46) vs Jolly Rovers 401/8 decl in 98 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 68, B Aparajith 120, Ankeet Bawane 115 n.o, R Sonu Yadav 29, M Kaushik Gandhi 26); At SRMC: MCC 222 vs Swaraj 340/9 in 90 ovs (S Aravind 58, G Hemanth Kumar 32, S Sujay 36, S Suresh Kumar 45, Arpit V Vasavada 81, R Nilesh Subramanian 55 batting, Aditya Sarvate 3/47); At IC-Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 259 vs Vijay 225/9 in 94 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 31, N Jagadeesan 57, J Kousik 65 batting, Daryl S Ferrario 49, R Aushik Srinivas 3/63, B Arun 3/38); At CPT-IP: India Pistons 185 and 65/2 in 27 ovs vs Nelson 293 in 85.1 ovs (S Karthik 28, Shoaib Mohd Khan 62, Ashwin Venkataraman 40, GH Vihari 66, Robin Bist 55 n.o., L Sathiyannaarayan 4/72, Rajwinder Singh 3/81, R

Karthikeyan 3/61).

St Bede’s bag title

St Bede’s defeated Don Bosco (Perambur) 25-17,12-25, 25-23 in the boys’ final of the San Academy-Chennai District Volleyball Association 4th inter-school volleyball championship held at Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium, Egmore.

Results (Finals): Boys: St Bede’s bt Don Bosco (Perambur) 25-17, 12-25, 25-23; Girls: Chennai Rotler GHSS bt Lady Sivasamy 25-23, 25-12. (3rd place): Boys: St Peters bt Monfort 25-12, 25-18. Girls: Velammal Main bt Presidency 25-19, 25-13.



